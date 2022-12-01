2B High School Boys Basketball: Johnson, Wahkiakum edge Ilwaco

ILWACO — The schedule makers sure weren’t in the holiday spirit when they gifted first-year Ilwaco head coach Eric McMillan a matchup with rival Wahkiakum in the season opener.

With Wahkiakum seeking revenge for an early exit in the 2B District IV Tournament last season at the hands of the Fishermen, McMillan was thrust right into the middle of a heated spat before getting his name plate affixed to his office door.

Despite holding a lead for much of the 32-minute contest, Ilwaco and McMillan fell short in a 64-62 loss to Wahkiakum and its junior point guard Jacob Johnson.

“You could tell they wanted revenge and unfortunately they got it,” McMillan said.

Johnson’s clutch field goal with 18 seconds left put the Mules ahead by two and forced McMillan to call a timeout to set up a final play for the tie or winning basket. Out of the huddle the ball found 6-foot-3 junior post player Sam Needham who pivoted around his defender on the block for a good look, but came up empty on the shot. Wahkiakum’s Zakk Carlson came down with the rebound and the Mules secured the road win to open their season.

Johnson, the Mules 5-foot-9 ball handler with loads of athleticism led Wahkiakum with 20 points. Meanwhile Carlson added 12 points and fellow junior Nathan Garrett chipped in 11 for the Mules.

But it was Johnson who made the game-winning shot and keyed the Mules’ rally with his defense and play-making on the fast break.

“Jacob had a heck of a night and part of the reason he was able to do that, too, (they) were focusing pretty hard on not allowing Brodie (Avalon) to shoot from the perimeter and that opened some lanes up for Jacob,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “I thought he did a really good job of one, getting to the rim and he made a few good passes, too.”

Wahkiakum trailed throughout the contest as it struggled with early fouls in the paint on some questionable block and charge calls. Ilwaco built a 21-14 lead after a technical foul was called on coach Souvenir, and then opened up a 40-30 lead early in the third quarter.

That’s when Johnson jump started the Mules’ rally with a pair of steals which led to fast break scoring opportunities. Wahkiakum cut the Ilwaco lead to 45-44 with 1:25 to play in the third quarter and the Mules took the lead at 58-57 following a layup from Johnson after another steal with 2:40 to play in the fourth quarter.

The teams would trade baskets over the next few possessions until Johnson scored the eventual winner with 18 seconds left.

Ilwaco went with a high-low read on its final possession with an option for a corner three. The ball found Needham on the block but he was unable to convert.

Needham finished with 14 points and five rebounds. Kyle Morris led the Fishermen with 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He went 12-for-12 from the foul line. Beckett Turner added 12 points and a team-high 18 rebounds.

“We just let them push the tempo on us," McMilan said. "As far as the second half, it was a lot of quick, forced shots. We weren’t patient on the offensive end. We were trying to go too fast. Instead of making the extra pass, you know, we were kind of settling for the quick looks.”

Wahkiakum, meanwhile, did exactly that. After watching the Fishermen shoot 19 free throws in the first half and convert 17 of them, the Mules decided it was their turn to be aggressive going to the basket instead of settling for deep jump shots.

“We can’t settle for threes. We’ve got a bunch of guys that like to shoot from the perimeter,” Souvenir said. “You also have to realize that’s why we need some post play and that’s why we need to get to the rim. We need to get some of those calls, too.”

The size of 6-foot-4 Ilwaco junior Beckett Turner along with Needham gave the Mules some problems in the first half. But as the Mules' defense settled in eventually and Ilwaco’s field-goal percentage slowly started falling while turnovers helped Wahkiakum find its way back into the game.

“(Needham) definitely challenged us inside,” Souvenir said. “Our guys did a better job with backside help in the second half. We definitely feel lucky to come out with a win.”

Souvenir’s Wahkiakum team enters the 2022-23 campaign with all five of its varsity starters from last season back. It’s a side that remains fairly young in the starting lineup with three juniors to go with two seniors in Dominic Curl and Brodie Avalon. Notching a road victory against its rival in Ilwaco is a strong start that should bode well for the Mules as the team enters December and the beginning of league play.

Ilwaco enters the season without two of its leaders from last season in point guard Jaden Turner and forward Sam Glenn. The Fishermen return three starters and their sixth man from last season in the imposing form of Needham. It’s a junior heavy roster that will be working to find its identity over the first month of the season.

“We’ve got a long road, but I’m proud of our guys. They hate losing,” McMillan said. “They fought to the end. We just have got to mature a little bit and keep our composure when we have a lead."

Wahkiakum (1-0) was set to host Willapa Valley on Thursday before heading to Onalaska next Tuesday.

Ilwaco (0-1) returns to the court next Tuesday with a trip to South Bend.