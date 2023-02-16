CASTLE ROCK — The Fishermen had Napavine on the ropes, Wednesday, in a 2B District IV basketball affair. But a halftime lead evaporated rapidly, like saltwater in the sun, in the second half as the No. 5 ranked Tigers stormed back for a 77-54 victory that brought Ilwaco’s season to a cold close.

That sneaker surge was due in large part to the record-setting efforts of Napavine’s James Grose, who scored a game-high 40 points while also becoming the Tigers’ all-time scoring leader. Grose needed just four points entering the contest to pass Wyatt Stanley (1,384) for the all-time mark that’s stood since 2017.

“Really thought we had a good game plan coming into the game, (but) it's extremely difficult to stop a scorer like James Grose,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “We were trying our darndest to slow him down. We tried to put a longer guy on him in Jacob Rogers from the get-go and then give him a few different looks throughout the first half where he had to keep working for his spots. He had 18 points in the first half, all but maybe a couple baskets were with hands in his face.”

Still, Ilwaco held a 27-26 lead at the intermission. Kyle Morris led the Fishermen with 22 points and six rebounds, with 16 of those points coming in the first half. Meanwhile Beckett Turner added 16 points with eight boards and six assists.

“Kyle Morris knocked down three of his five 3's in the game in the first half to help us get a one point lead at halftime," McMillan noted.

That lead didn’t last long, though, as Napavine came out of the locker room and put up 31 points in the third quarter to take a 10 point lead into the final frame.

“We talked at halftime that we would probably see Napavine's 1-3-1 half court trapping defense and what we needed to do against it,” McMillan noted. “We had seen similar defenses throughout the season, but Napavine, having all six-five of Denault at the top of their defense, got our attention after a couple quick turnovers.”

Karsen Denault added 14 points with 15 rebounds for the Tigers and Jarin Prather put up 10 points.

Sam Needham put up 11 points with five rebounds for Ilwaco, but the Fishermen couldn’t muster enough stops down the stretch to get back within reach.

“This one really hurts,” McMillan said. “To come out and execute the game plan like we did in the first half only to let them off the hook by some self-inflicted mistakes in the second half really ended up costing us.”

Ilwaco (15-8) graduates just one senior, Alex West, and will look to learn from their mistakes over the offseason in order to find a path out of the district tournament next season.

“Really, really proud of the effort we gave tonight, just lost our composure too much in the second half and couldn't answer enough as we ran out of gas in the fourth quarter,” McMillan said. “I feel like we grew quite a bit throughout the season and had a lot of fun along the way… We will be back and ready to take on whatever is thrown our way.”