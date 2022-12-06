2B High School Boys Basketball: Cournyer, Morton-White Pass dominate Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Jake Cournyer wasn’t happy with his performance against La Center last Tuesday. The former Toledo standout now in his senior season with Morton-White Pass made sure to make amends with an aggressive mentality in the Timberwolves' Central 2B League opener against Toutle Lake, Tuesday.

Cournyer scored a team-high 21 points with 15 in the first half to lead MWP to a 79-51 win over the Fighting Ducks. Josh Salguero added 17 points and Judah Kelly scored 13.

Toutle Lake came into the game knowing it would have its hands full with Morton White-Pass’ 6-foot-7 senior forward Josh Salguero. However, the Ducks weren’t prepared to deal with both Salguero and a hot-shooting Cournyer.

“Pick your poison. You try to take away their inside or try to take away their outside,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “Cournyer got hot in the first half and then it’s nice when you have a 6-foot-7 kid you can dump it in, go do some stuff inside. That puts you in a real bind.”

Morton White-Pass started hot with the inside-outside tandem of Cournyer and both Salguero and Jace Peters helping the T-Wolves run out to a 12-2 lead with barely three minutes gone in the first quarter. Cournyer knocked down three of his first four field-goal attempts while making plays for his bigs.

“After the last game, I kind of slacked off a little bit. I felt bad about it. I just wanted to come out and be aggressive tonight, open things up for my teammates,” Cournyer said. “Things just went my way. Shots went down and it opened things up for everyone else and we got the job done.”

Meanwhile, it was a struggle for Toutle Lake junior guard Zach Swanson. The Ducks leading scorer started the game just 2-for-9 from the field before he began to find a bit of a rhythm in the third quarter when he knocked down a pair of three-pointers. Swanson had a game-high 24 points on 6-for-18 shooting and 9-for-10 from the foul line to lead the Ducks.

Unfortunately for Toutle Lake, it wasn’t enough to keep up with the efficient offensive attack MWP kept throwing at them. The T-Wolves held a 17-4 lead with 3:40 to play in the first quarter. Toutle Lake went on a mini 7-0 run thanks to a couple of steals and transition offense to cut the lead to 17-11, but that was as close as the Ducks would come.

Morton White-Pass took a 24-15 lead into the second quarter after Salguero got going inside. The T-Wolves senior made each of his first two shots in the quarter and then started getting more looks in the second. He had 10 points at the break as MWP ballooned its lead to 38-23, and eventually 42-25.

“I was a little disappointed with how we started. We didn’t match their intensity in the first few minutes,” coach Swanson said. “They’re good. They’ve got size, they’ve got guards, they’ve got forwards and they can shoot it.”

Things fell apart for the Ducks midway through the third quarter when they turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions with a few careless passes and the pesky defense of Cournyer and Kelly creating steals. The T-Wolves turned those turnovers into points and soon the lead was over 30 points, 60-29. And all without the dominance of Salguero inside.

“Carter Dantinne just played (Swanson) tough. I’ve never seen anyone guard Swanson like that," Cournyer said. "I’ve been playing Swanson for six, seven years. I’ve never seen anyone guard him like Carter guarded him tonight,

“We were being sure to help. It was a real group effort.”

From there, MWP coasted to its first league win of the season its first try. It got solid contributions from all of its starters, but Cournyer was the player of the game.

“I’m playing with some of the best players in the state,” Cournyer said, highlighting Salguero, Kelly and Peters. “They can’t focus on me or they will have open looks and if they focus on them, I will have open looks.”

Connor Cox finished with 13 points to aid the Toutle Lake effort. He and Swanson were the extent of the hosts offense. The Ducks tried to find a third option, but neither Dylan Fraidenburg nor Jacob Nicholson could get it going to balance their attack.

Coach Swanson wasn’t overly pleased with his team’s offensive performance Tuesday, even if he did see the system working like it should occasionall.

“At times... I thought we stood around too much on offense, though,” coach Swanson said.

Toutle Lake (1-1, 0-1 league) doesn’t have too much time to get things squared away with a trip to Wahkiakum for another league contest coming on Thursday.