2B High School Boys Basketball: Carlson's 26 points leads Wahkiakum past Kalama

KALAMA — The balanced offense put on display by Wahkiakum to open the 2022-23 season has it well positioned to be a real threat in the Central 2B League. Kalama was given a firsthand glimpse of how dynamic the Mules are with the ball in their hands, Wednesday.

Despite missing starting guard Brodie Avalon due to a suspension, Wahkiakum built a 20-point halftime lead en route to a comfortable 68-35 victory on Virgil Simmons Court.

Against Kalama, it was Zakk Carlson’s turn again to lead the Mules’ scoring barrage as he poured in a game-high 26 points highlighted by four three-pointers.

Carlson got going in the first quarter as the Mules turned five Kalama turnovers into points through a speedy transition offense. Carlson had multiple baskets at the rim in transition and then in the second quarter he scored seven straight points to showcase his all-around game.

First, Carlson boxed out for an offensive rebound, made the putback and drew the foul. After completing the old fashioned three-point play to put the Mules up 29-13, he made a steal and drilled a three-pointer in transition. Those early second-quarter plays highlighted a 25-5 Wahkiakum run which pushed the team to a 42-22 halftime advantage.

“Me and Kyler Sause got involved pretty early. We pushed the ball up the floor (and) we made the right passes within the first half,” Carlson said. “We have a lot of shooters… When any of us get hot, I think it’s pretty scary for the other team. We have a lot of guys that can put it in the hoop.”

After Kalama closed to within 12-8 early in the first quarter, it struggled to find quality looks against the 1-3-1 defense Wahkiakum employed at times throughout the first half. When they did manage to find a quality look, the Chinooks’ shot attempts simply didn’t find the net.

“Their athleticism and their length really causes some problems,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “You know, we’re struggling offensively right now anyway because we’re not really a cohesive unit and Wahkiakum is a really physically strong basketball team. That causes fits and we had to play perfect tonight and we were far from perfect."

Down 20 at halftime, Kalama managed just one point in the third quarter and saw the deficit grow to 34 points. Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth to play out the string.

Senior Dominic Curl had nine points, all coming in the paint on 4-for-7 shooting to support the Mules offensively behind Carlson.

Sophomore Gavin McBride scored eight points to lead an inexperienced Kalama side that is still trying to get in sync with one another. It’s a program squarely in a transition period after graduating 10 seniors off a state tournament team last season.

“We’re still trying to get in sync, (we’re) going to continue to work at it,” Armstrong said. “Our goal is to be playing our best ball at the end of January. We have a long ways to go, but again, this is a fun group to coach, they are getting better every day.”

Wahkiakum, meanwhile, improved to 3-0 in Central 2B League play with wins this season over Onalaska, Toutle Lake and now Kalama. The schedule begins to get harder for the Mules in early January when it will take on Morton-White Pass and Napavine. Carlson is confident in his teammates as they go forward.

“We have a lot of depth. We have a lot of studs on our team,” said Carlson. “(We are) definitely a force to be reckoned with when we get hot.”

Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir sees things much the same as his primary scoring threat so far this season.

“On a given night, we have several guys that can do a lot of things and we are just trying to find that balance,” Souvenir said. “They also have to be able to understand that one night it’s going to be Zakk, the next night it’s going to be somebody else. Getting that ball movement, sharing the ball and understanding the timing of taking some of those shots is where our growth needs to be from here.”

Wahkiakum (4-1, 3-0 league) hosts Rainier (WA) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Kalama (0-4, 0-2) will head east on Highway 12 to play Morton-White Pass on Thursday in Morton.