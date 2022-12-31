2B High School Boys Basketball: Big games from West and Morris help Ilwaco upset Morton-White Pass

MENLO – After a pair of tough losses to Toutle Lake and Adna, Ilwaco head coach Eric McMillan borrowed a line from Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pedersen to ask his team, “So what? Now what?”

Well, “Now what?” happened to be a 59-58 win over the previously undefeated Central 2B League-leaders from Morton-White Pass and their 6-foot-7 senior workhorse Josh Salguero at the Jack Q. Pearson Tournament.

Ilwaco got 20 points and four assists from Alex West and 19 points from Kyle Morris as it jumped on MWP in the first quarter to take a 21-12 lead. That start set the tone for what would be a memorable evening for the Fishermen.

Morris was huge for Ilwaco in the first half. The 5-foot-11 junior guard hit three 3-pointers and two more in the second quarter to keep the energy high and make MWP coach Chad Cramer adjust his defense from the 1-3-1 to man-to-man.

The Fishermen took a 36-29 lead into halftime, but Morton-White Pass made a run in the third quarter behind the efforts of Salguero and Hunter Hazen.

Salguero led all scorers with 27 points and he helped lead MWP to a 45-43 lead entering the fourth quarter. But it was Ilwaco's Beckett Turner chipping in 10 points, and a pair of timely buckets from Sam Needham over Salguero down in the post which allowed the Fishermen to pull off the upset.

“What a win,” Ilwaco coach Eric McMillan said. “We knew that Morton-White Pass had some physical advantages on us with their length, but we wanted to come out and let them know that we were not going to back down.”

Along with his point production Turner had seven rebounds and six assists for Ilwaco, while Needham finished with six points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Derrick Cutting played terrific defense and pulled down six rebounds from his guard spot.

“Derrick made the MWP guards work with his defensive pressure and he got all 5-foot-8 of himself up in the air to track down rebounds," McMillan said. "I cannot stress how much of a motor and heart that kid has as he never backs down from anyone."

Hazen finished with 12 points for the Timberwolves and former Toledo guard Jake Cournyer added 11. Morton-White Pass (8-1, 4-0 league) will look to recover from its first loss when it hosts Wahkiakum, Thursday.

The Fishermen, on the other hand, are going to enjoy their big victory over a likely district tournament foe at least until the calendar flips to 2023.

“We knew we were the underdogs, knew some things may not go our way, but we needed to let the past stay in the past and move on to the now,” McMillan said. “It’s really encouraging to see our effort these past two games and not getting frustrated about missed shots, calls or dumb plays.”

Ilwaco (5-4, 3-1 league) snapped a two-game skid with its best game of the season and will look to build off the momentum when it hosts Ocosta for a league game, Tuesday at 7 p.m.