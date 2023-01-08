2B High School Boys Basketball: Avalon helps Wahkiakum bounce back against Willapa Valley

CATHLAMET – Brodie Avalon scored 20 points for Wahkiakum which returned to the winning column with a 73-51 non-league victory against Willapa Valley, Saturday, just two days after falling in a spirited contest to the Central 2B League leaders from Morton-White Pass.

Wahkiakum got out to a hot start, taking a 13-2 lead in the first quarter, but its work on the glass failed to suppress second and third chance scoring opportunities for the Vikings who climbed back to tie the score at 21-21 midway through the second quarter. Riley Pearson keyed the comeback for Willapa Valley with a couple of three-pointers. He had 24 points to lead all scorers.

After Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir called a timeout to regroup his team, the Mules closed the half with a 15-2 run to head into the break up 36-23.

“I thought we started the game really well, but then we started giving up offensive rebounds and they kind of came back,” Souvenir said. “We talked about being more physical between quarters, and in the second quarter we did a better job of getting it inside. They did a good job of regrouping after they tied it.”

The pair of Avalon and 6-foot-3 junior Kyler Sause helped the Mules pull away in the second frame with strong shooting performances. The Mules did a good job of working inside-out to find the looks they wanted while the Vikings made some poor shot selections.

Sause finished with 16 points and Zakk Carlson added 19 to contribute to help fuel the Mules’ offensive output.

Wahkiakum picked up where it left off with a third quarter in which it outscored Willapa Valley 21-9 behind 10 points from Carlson. Wahkiakum did a much better job on the glass after halftime, too. Dominic Curl led the way with 10 rebounds while Sause and Avalon each pulled down eight.

“I’ve been challenging the guys. In our league, if we’re going to get where we want to go, it’s going to be on the defensive end,” Souvenir said. “We got more physical, created more space and went after everything with two hands. Those three guys (Curl, Sause and Avalon) brought the toughness there and limited them to one possession after we regrouped.”

Wahkiakum (9-2, 4-1 league) returns to the floor on Tuesday in a trip to Winlock at 7 p.m.