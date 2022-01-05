2B Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum puts clamps on Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team returned to league play in victorious fashion to start 2022, taking down Onalaska 55-33 in a matchup of C2BL favorites.

“Tonight was a big win for us,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “We hadn’t put a full game together yet against a quality opponent. Tonight we did just that.”

The Mules held their hosts to single digits in each of the first three quarters, and 10 in the fourth, limiting the Loggers to under 33% from the field and just two 3-pointers made.

“I thought our defense was really good,” Garrett said. “Girls worked together to get them to take the shots we were comfortable giving up.”

On the offensive side of the ball, seven of the eight Wahkiakum players to suit up got into the scoring column, showing more intuition to the attack than in previous games.

“Everybody definitely (contributed),” Garrett said. "Amirah (Abdul-Kariem) had five, Bailey (McKinley) had five, and that’s 10 points from a couple kids we haven’t gotten a lot of scoring out of, which helps.”

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 14 points, while Emmie Niemela added 11, six of which came in the first quarter. Together, those two combined to go 9 of 12 from the free-throw line.

“I was really happy not only with our defense, but with how hard we attacked the paint at times,” Garrett said.

Niemela and Megan Leitz both had eight rebounds to share the team lead, and both Leitz and Niemeyer dished out five assists.

Wahkiakum (8-3) is slated to face Winlock at home on Friday.

