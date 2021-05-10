2B Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum protects its barn, downs 2A Hockinson

CATHLAMET – The Wahkiakum girls basketball team got a chance to make a statement against a side two full rungs up the classification ladder to start its second week of the season, and the Mules did just that in a 57-50 win over 2A Hockinson on Monday.
“We knew that they were a bigger school. We knew that they were probably going to give us a good challenge, and they did,” said Wahkiakum acting head coach Tiffany Niemeyer. “They gave us a good challenge.”
But the Hawks were never able to do much more than challenge the Mules, who dominated the rebounding battle 31-13, who never trailed in the second half, and who led by as many as a dozen at one point.
“Defense and rebounding, that’s our biggest focus overall,” senior Jansi Merz said. “We know that our shots will fall or they may not, but our biggest focus is staying low all the time, just flying around and getting boards.”
Despite facing off against a team from a school with nearly triple its own enrollment, Wahkiakum played like the bigger team, and that started and finished with Merz. Going into the game, the Hawks’ focus was on shutting down the Mules’ top threat in the post, throwing as many as three defenders at her at once.
And for much of the game, it didn’t matter. Merz led Wahkiakum with 18 points – going 6-for-11 from the field, nearly entirely in the low post – and adding 11 rebounds for the double-double.
“She’s a beast,” Niemeyer said. “You can hope to contain her, but eventually she’s going to figure out how to get around you. She’s strong and she is dominant on offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds.”
With the ball consistently going into Merz down low, the Mules ended up shooting fewer three-pointers than they did in their win at Toledo on Friday, but they were economical when they did fire away. Wahkiakum went 3-for-7 in the first half from range, and shot 55% from the field in the first two quarters.
“Our rules are always the same — same thing they were at Toledo,” Niemeyer said. “If you are open, balanced, and confident, you are pulling the trigger. They were just flying around a little bit more, so we needed to move the ball to shift the defense. Since we were playing out, that left Jansi open down low, so we could capitalize on it.”
Merz finished with 10 points in the first half, but the Hawks kept her off the board in the third quarter, going on a 10-0 run in less than four minutes to tie the game back up at 37-37.
“We had some defensive letdowns. I think we got a little bit tired,” Niemeyer said. “And I think they picked it up defensively, so we had a couple bad turnovers, a couple deflections.”
Then, it was time for Paige Mace, Wahkiakum’s other senior leader, to step up.
After three quarters of distributing and dishing out assists from the point, Mace had already started to cash on herself more, driving and sinking shots from inside. But with the game all even, Mace finally let loose from deep, sinking a three-pointer from beyond they left elbow to give the Mules a 40-37 lead with 1:20 left in the quarter that they’d never give up.
“Paige is definitely one of our biggest leaders, and we can always look to her for that calm presence,” Merz said.
Taking a 42-37 lead into the fourth, Wahkiakum went into hold-on mode, and sealed the game off with more rebounds and makes from the free-throw line, outrebounding Hockinson 13-5 down the stretch. Merz led the way in scoring with eight points in the quarter, getting fouled down low again and again, converting a three-point play, and hitting five more free throws.
“She’s just an all-around great player,” Niemeyer said.
Mace finished with 14 points to compliment Merz, including a team-high 12 in the second half. Megan Leitz knocked in 10 and Reigha Niemeyer had eight, both hitting a pair of three-pointers along the eway. Emerald Niemela had seven boards to go along with four points in the win.
Wahkiakum (3-0) is scheduled to return to 2B play and host Toutle Lake on Wednesday.