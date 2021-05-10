2B Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum protects its barn, downs 2A Hockinson

“She’s a beast,” Niemeyer said. “You can hope to contain her, but eventually she’s going to figure out how to get around you. She’s strong and she is dominant on offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds.”

With the ball consistently going into Merz down low, the Mules ended up shooting fewer three-pointers than they did in their win at Toledo on Friday, but they were economical when they did fire away. Wahkiakum went 3-for-7 in the first half from range, and shot 55% from the field in the first two quarters.

“Our rules are always the same — same thing they were at Toledo,” Niemeyer said. “If you are open, balanced, and confident, you are pulling the trigger. They were just flying around a little bit more, so we needed to move the ball to shift the defense. Since we were playing out, that left Jansi open down low, so we could capitalize on it.”

Merz finished with 10 points in the first half, but the Hawks kept her off the board in the third quarter, going on a 10-0 run in less than four minutes to tie the game back up at 37-37.

“We had some defensive letdowns. I think we got a little bit tired,” Niemeyer said. “And I think they picked it up defensively, so we had a couple bad turnovers, a couple deflections.”