2B Girls Basketball: Fishermen get revenge over Forks

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team avenged an early-season loss in dominating fashion, beating Forks 73-40.

The Fisherman started out fast, dropping an 18-point first quarter and taking a double-digit lead into halftime.

“Avenging an earlier loss at Forks, we felt we had to send a message and play well,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “At halftime, the girls said they wanted to end the game early.”

Ilwaco came out of the locker room and did just that, outscoring the Spartans 27-3 in the third quarter to go up by 35.

Erika Glenn led the Fishermen with a double-double, notching 35 points and logging 12 high steals. She also added eight assists.

“Erika had a huge game tonight, but also had the support around her as we’re starting to get more balanced,” Bittner said.

Tiana Ramzey scored nine points for Ilwaco, Ione Sheldon had eight, and Olivia McKinstry and Julianna Fleming both had six.

The win moves Ilwaco into second place in the Pacific 2B League; a Forks win over Raymond on Wednesday would put the Fishermen, the Spartans, and the Seagulls in a three-way tie for first. For its part, Ilwaco (5-2) will play at Northwest Christian in Lacey on Wednesday.

