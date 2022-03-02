2B Boys State Basketball: Toutle Lake hangs on, upsets Napavine in must-win

SPOKANE — Toutle Lake’s ride at the 2B boys state tournament will stay alive for at least one more day. The No. 11 Fighting Ducks found themselves on top after a back and forth Central 2B League battle royal with No. 6 Napavine, downing the Tigers and avenging a regular season loss with a 56-54 win that advanced them to the quarterfinals.

Toutle Lake capped the first half on a 9-0 run to take a 29-24 lead at the break in an otherwise even game. Sure enough, the Tigers clawed back and took a lead in the third, starting a string of seven lead changes in the second half.

But when the Ducks needed a big shot, John Nicholson stepped up. Nicholson knocked down an elbow jumper to put Toutle Lake up 54-52 in the final minutes. After Napavine big man Keith Olson answered to tie the game, Nicholson kept his cool and knocked down a shot from the exact same spot to give the Ducks the edge once again.

Napavine had its chances to answer one final time and send the game to overtime, but the Toutle Lake defense held strong to advance in the state tournament.

Zach Swanson was reliable as ever, dumping in game-high 24 points for the Ducks while nabbing four steals on the other end. Jacob Nicholson added 11 points and picked up four steals on the game.

Olson, Napavine’s hulking center, imposed his will in the paint with 20 points and James Grose added 19 to account for the bulk of the Tigers’ scoring.

The Ducks will get a chance to keep it going on the big stage Thursday when they take on No. 4 Brewster at 3:45 p.m at Spokane Arena.

*Editor's Note: A feature length story on Toutle Lake's win, including photos, will run in Friday's edition of The Daily News and online at TDN.com.

