2B Boys Roundup: Toledo takes its lashings against Adna

ADNA — There were no warm and fuzzy feelings for the Toledo boys basketball team Friday night after a 71-48 loss at the hands of Adna in Central 2B League boys basketball action.

The Pirates put the pressure on the Riverhawks right from the start and then intensified their punishment as the game wore on. A six point advantage for the home team after one quarter was a 12 point lead by the intermission and a 41-33 difference over the final two quarters did nothing to improve morale for the Toledo side.

“We can’t score,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “The first half was fine as far as how many points we gave up but once it got beyond 12 we just couldn't catch up.”

Chase Collins led Adna with 17 points that came on the back of four 3-pointers. Braeden Salme added 16 points for the Pirates and Eli Smith put in 13.

In Toledo’s first game against Adna since the 2020 season, Fallon came away impressed with the diversity of Adna’s offense after hearing so much about their long range capabilities.

“I think they only made nine threes as a team, which I was expecting them to make 12 or 15 based on what I’d been hearing,” Fallon said. They do a good job of getting to the rim and a great job rebounding.”

Meanwhile, the Adna defense keyed on Toledo’s typical leading scorer, Jake Cournyer, holding him to just three points on the night. Cournyer found other ways to contribute, though, pulling down four rebounds, with four assists, three steals and two blocks to his name.

Carson Olmstead led Toledo with 13 points coming mostly down on the block. Rogan Stanley added 10 points and five rebounds in the loss.

“Carson Olmstead was big inside,” Fallon said. “We as a team just have to do a better job getting him the ball. Good things happen when you work the ball inside out.”

Kaven Winters added seven points and five rebounds for Toledo.

“We’re still working through some chemistry issues and gelling at the right time,” Fallon said. “We have to work for everything and it seems like teams that trust each other have an easier time”

Toledo (11-5, 2-4 league) will head to Eatonville on Monday for a non-league game that was postponed earlier this season.

Mules fall to Napavine at home

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team had the mammoth task of dealing with Napavine down low Friday, and while the Mules held their own for two quarters, the Tigers were just too big and pulled away in a 71-52 C2BL result.

“I feel like the score of the game doesn’t really show how good of a game or competitive of a game it was,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “I was really proud of the guys for hanging in there.”

Making the task of dealing with future Utah offensive lineman Keith Olson in the post even harder, the Mules had to do so lacking two of their main big bodies in Titan Niemela and Dom Curl, who were out. In their absence, it was largely up to sophomore Kyler Sause to deal with the 6-6, 305-pound Olson.

“Kyler’s long, but not the same weight class as Keith,” Souvenir said. “We tried to front him and force them to throw it over the top. I thought overall we did a pretty good job of that, but he just got too many offensive rebounds, and once he gets offensive rebounds down low, it’s a nightmare to try to stop him. He’s definitely tough when he gets down on the block.”

Wahkiakum got off to a hot start, executing its gameplan to keep hold of the ball for better shots on offense. Brodie Avalon found success getting into the lane, and after eight minutes of play, the Mules led 18-16.

Napavine ground the game down to its trademark physical grind in the second, holding Wahkiakum to just six points, but going into halftime, the Mules had the upset bid alive and well, down just three at 27-24.

But in the third, the Tigers hit their stride, going inside-out and setting up James Grose for three 3-pointers. Napavine stacked a 24-point third with a 20-point fourth, leaving its hosts in the dust.

Grose and Olson both had 21 points. Avalon led all scorers with 24, while Sause had 10 and Jacob Johnson and Zakk Carlson both put up nine.

Wahkiakum (8-6) is scheduled to get a few days off before making the long trek to Stevenson on Wednesday.

