2B Boys Regional Basketball: Swanson leads Toutle past Mabton for spot at State

The ever-steady Zach Swanson and the No. 11 Toutle Lake Ducks dominated the second half of their Regional matchup against No. 14 Mabton at Mark Morris High School on Saturday to book a trip to Spokane next week for the 2B boys state tournament.

Swanson was his normal self throughout the night on his way to a game-high 30-point outing in the win. He was his normal self because that’s all Swanson ever seems to be. Steady, composed and driven to win.

As the sophomore poured in 11 points on a 15-0 run in the third quarter to put the Ducks in control after taking a 27-22 halftime lead, he was that same guy. As the Toutle Lake student section went berserk watching one of his shots fall after getting fouled to give him a shot a 3-point play to put the Ducks up 42-24, Swanson’s stoic expression was the same as if the shot would’ve bounced off the back iron.

“He just has really good composure,” Toutle Lake coach Erik Swanson said. “The highs, the lows, he just kind of plays and nothing seems to rattle him. Pretty good for a sophomore.”

Swanson has learned from those before him to maintain his even-keeled mannerisms, crediting his father as well some long in the tooth Fighting Ducks.

“I think just over the years it’s experience,” Swanson said. “I’ve had some older seniors that have helped me.”

Swanson’s scoring turned to facilitating in the fourth as the Ducks broke away on another 11-0 run to extend their lead to 55-29. Swanson dished out a handful of his team-high five assists on the stretch as the Ducks slammed the door shut on the Vikings.

“That stretch from the third quarter to partway through the fourth was really good,” coach Swanson said. “We were sharp, we were finishing, we were getting stops.”

Swanson added that everyone on the took things up a notch in the second half, allowing the Ducks to break off the runs that sustained them.

“I think we just really picked up our intensity in terms of both sides of the floor,” Swanson said. “Defensively we were more active and got more steals and caused forced shots. On the offensive end we really slowed down things and got plays going and it led to easy buckets.”

With the 26 point lead in the fourth the Ducks got a little sloppy and the Vikings connected on multiple prayer threes to make the score — which still finished lopsided — not truly reflect the dominance of the Ducks.

The final stretch, paired with a few lulls in the first half, still gives Toutle Lake some things to fix up before heading east.

“The first half we just gave them second and third shots which is not characteristic of us,” Coach Swanson said. “We usually do a really good job of securing rebounds and not allowing second and third shots.”

Swanson nabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to give him a double-double with his 30-piece and five dimes. John Nicholson added 12 points and racked up seven boards in the paint.

“John Nicholson played really well too…he had a ton of boards, he gave us really good minutes,” Zach Swanson said.

The Ducks also got a spark from the reserves during both runs in the second half, giving an added spark on both sides of the floor.

“A couple guys off the bench just gave us a huge lift,” coach Swanson said. “Hunter Lundquist and Kaleb Mitchem just gave us a huge lift.”

Now after a long and winding journey, the Ducks are officially heading to the big dance in Spokane where every team wants to be. But that doesn’t mean the Ducks are settling for a first-round exit.

“That feels great,” Zach Swanson said. “The locker room was great, everyone was so happy, but we’re going over there with a purpose and that’s to get hardware. I think a lot of people this year have doubted us and we’ve really started to pick it up this postseason.”

Coach Swanson also noted the way his team has turned it on down the home stretch and in the playoffs and reflected on some of the rough patches they’ve battled through to get there.

“(It feels) great,” coach Swanson said. “The last three weeks or so, we really came together as a group and did a nice job team-wise and that’s why we’re where we’re at now. We had a stretch there where we lost a lot of close games, but always at the start of the season that’s the goal…to get over to Spokane. It’s engraved into our kids.”

Toutle Lake will have a shot at revenge in their opening round matchup with No. 6 Napavine at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The Ducks lost a regular season matchup between the two 51-47 in Napavine, so they’ll look to even things out and send the Tigers packing.

“Hopefully we can get the consistency we had in that stretch and go do it on Wednesday over there,” coach Swanson said. “They’re tough, not going to lie, Napavine’s tough. We’ll have to play well but I like our chances.”

