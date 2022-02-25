2B Boys Regional Basketball: Kalama survives scare, holds off Coupeville

BATTLE GROUND — The scoreboard and the record books will show that Kalama won Friday night’s matchup with Coupeville in the Regional round of the 2B state tournament, but “survive” would be the more fitting term. The Wolves gave the Chinooks a late scare, but Kalama hung on to pick up a 59-54 win and advance to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament in Spokane.

“The guys did just enough to win, but that’s not going to be good enough,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “Yeah we’re happy we got the victory, we get to go into the quarterfinals off of that…but we’ve got some work to do and we can’t be satisfied.”

The No. 1 ranking next to Kalama’s name on the bracket may have gotten in the Chinooks’ heads, and it also served as fuel for eighth-seeded Coupeville.

“Coupeville wanted it more than us tonight,” Armstrong said. “They played with a lot more heart, a lot more intensity, a lot more desire.”

Coupeville came out firing from deep, knocking down five first-half 3-pointers as the Chinooks struggled from range for most of the night. Jack Doerty managed to give the Chinooks some life on the offensive end, knocking down three long balls all on his own to help Kalama build a 31-23 lead at the half.

Kalama started off strong in the second half, extending their lead as high as 14, but the Wolves closed it back down to nine (51-42) heading to the fourth quarter.

The Chinooks brought the lead back up to 13 in the final quarter, but proceeded to go ice cold over the final four minutes of the game. With Kalama leading 57-46, Coupeville called a timeout and brought out a full-court press for the final two minutes to make one last run at the Chinooks.

The press worked wonders for the Wolves, immediately forcing three Chinooks' turnovers. By the time Coupeville closed the gap to 57-51 Kalama coach Wes Armstrong had little choice but to call a timeout and settle his team down.

“That’s what I was most upset with, we were very careless with the basketball,” Armstrong said. “If we have any aspirations to go get some hardware, we’ve got to be able to take care of the ball and I’m really disappointed with the way that we handled it in the fourth quarter.”

But even after talking things over, Kalama coughed up another turnover that led to a Coupeville three with 40 seconds left to cut the Chinooks’ lead to just three points.

“You’ve just got to take care of the ball, and that’s not what we did,” Kalama senior Jackson Esary said. “We finished on top, when it came down to it and we needed it we got it done, but we were just too careless with the ball late.”

Kalama settled down enough to get to the free throw line, but struggled there as well. Still, Kaden Stariha knocked down the front end of a one-and-one, then Max Cox drew a foul off a steal, knocking down another one to put the Chinooks’ lead at five.

That would prove to be enough as the hot-shooting Wolves finally went came back down to earth in the closing seconds. Esary took advantage of the misses and grabbed two key rebounds in the final minutes to help the Chinooks hang on for the win.

Esary led the Chinooks with 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on the game. Cox tacked on 13 points and Doerty added 11 points and dished out seven assists on the night.

Coupeville’s Xavier Murdy caused the most problems for the Chinooks with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers, to keep the Wolves in it. All told, the Wolves hit eight long balls on the night.

The Chinooks closed out better on the perimeter in the second half thanks to a lineup change from Armstrong.

“We started Bradey (O’Neil) in the second half just because he did a good job with (Murdy), who caught fire a little bit, and gave us a little bit more energy because we were lacking it,” Armstrong said.”

On the other end of the floor the Chinooks struggled from range, connecting on just 5-of-27 looks from deep. Take away Doerty’s stretch in the first half, and the number looks even more bleak.

“Right now it’s a love the rim, like the three mentality,” Armstrong said. “It’s great when you’re just casting and you’re hitting them all, but we’re not. We’re not a great three-point shooting team. We’re a good three-point shooting team when we’re in the rhythm of our offense.”

When the Chinooks are in rhythm, they can put up points at a pace few 2B schools can match, but they are still working on falling into that groove more consistently.

“We’re just not quite in sync offensively with (all) five guys,” Armstrong said. “The teams now are good. They’re scouting you, they know what you’re doing and we’re not countering. I thought we worked out the kinks this week and obviously we didn’t.”

Kalama knows what it needs to sharpen up before they cross the state for the big dance, but it starts with effort.

“We just told the guys that they’ve got to compete better,” Armstrong said. “(Coupeville) got all the 50-50 balls, we just turned around and didn’t put a body on somebody and that’s what I’m really upset with because that’s something we don’t teach.”

Armstrong kept circling around to his displeasure with the Chinooks’ effort in the rebounding column.

“We got absolutely annihilated on the boards and I’m really disappointed with that,” he said. “That’s just a sense of just not boxing out.”

Armstrong said the players should still savor this one, after all, it puts them just three wins away from being the last team standing at State. But even they know that Friday night’s showing won’t cut it from here on out.

“We’re going to have to learn from that,” Esary said. “It’s the playoffs, they’re going to pressure the ball late, especially when they’re down, and we’ve just got to learn how to get the ball in our ball handlers’ hands and we’ve got to learn how to take care of the ball.

“We had a couple bonehead mistakes down in crunch time.”

Kalama now advances to the quarterfinal round of the boys 2B State Tournament on Thursday against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

