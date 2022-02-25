2B Boys Regional Basketball: Kalama survives scare, holds off Coupeville to reach State

BATTLE GROUND — The scoreboard and the record books will show that Kalama won Friday night’s matchup with Coupeville in the Regional round of the 2B state tournament, but “survive” would be the more fitting term. The Wolves gave the Chinooks a late scare, but Kalama hung on to pick up a 59-54 win and advance to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament in Spokane.

Coupeville came out firing from deep, knocking down five first-half 3-pointers as the Chinooks struggled from range for most of the night. But Jack Doerty knocked down three long balls of his own to help Kalama build a 31-23 lead at the half.

Kalama started off strong in the second half, extending their lead as high as 14, but the Wolves closed it back down to nine (51-42) heading to the fourth quarter.

The Chinooks brought the lead back up to 13, but then went ice cold over the final four minutes of the game. With Kalama leading 57-46, Coupeville called a timeout and brought out a full-court press for the final two minutes. The press worked wonders for the Wolves, immediately forcing three Chinooks' turnovers. By the time Coupeville closed the gap to 57-51 Kalama coach Wes Armstrong had little choice but to call a timeout and settle his team down.

But another turnover out of the break led to a Coupeville three with 40 seconds left to cut the Chinooks’ lead to just three points.

Kalama settled down enough to get to the free throw line, but struggled there as well. Kaden Stariha knocked down the front end of a one-and-one, then Max Cox drew a foul off a steal, knocking down another one to put the Chinooks’ lead at five.

That would prove to be enough as the hot-shooting Wolves finally went cold in the closing seconds allowing Jackson Esary to grab two clutch rebounds late to help seal the win.

Esary led the Chinooks with 23 points, nine rebounds and three blocks on the game. Cox tacked on 13 points and Doerty added 11 and dished out seven assists on the night.

Coupeville’s Xavier Murdy caused the most problems for the Chinooks with a game-high 24 points on four 3-pointers to keep the Wolves in it.

Kalama now advances to the quarterfinal round of the boys 2B state tournament on Thursday against an opponent that has yet to be determined.

