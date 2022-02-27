2B Boys Regional Basketball: Ilwaco can’t keep up with Columbia-Burbank in season ending loss

RICHLAND — The Fishermen had a fighting chance, and that’s all anyone hope for. If they’d been able to ask for more, though, the Ilwaco boys basketball team surely would have after seeing their season end Saturday with an 80-64 loss to Columbia-Burbank in the Regional round of the State playoffs.

Entering the loser-out game as the No. 15 seed the Fishermen knew it was going to take their best shot to knock off the Coyotes, and for 24 minutes the sons of Poseidon delivered precisely what was needed. Ilwaco took an 18-17 lead after one quarter and trailed by just two points at the half. Even when Columbia-Burbank went off for 29 points in the third quarter, Ilwaco stayed within punching distance by putting up 25 points of its own.

“We went toe to toe with them for three quarters, but in the end our shooting went cold and they got some easy run outs leading to lay-ins or fouls on our part,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.

But that fourth quarter was unkind to the wharf rats. In the final eight minutes of their season the Fishermen were outscored 20-10, and their hopes of hanging a new State banner in their home gymnasium were dashed like so many skiffs upon the rocks.

“We kept it close in the first half because Joey Fitzgerald hit two 3-balls and Sam Glenn was a force on the boards,” Enos said. “In the fourth quarter Fitzgerald hit two more three’s but that was pretty much our offense down the stretch.”

The Coyotes were led by a pair of underclassmen with Quincy Scott and Tod Frimodt combining for 50 points. Scott took honors with a game-high output of 28 and both players got hot in the fourth quarter in order to put Ilwaco away.

Jaden Turner scored a team-high 18 points for Ilwaco and Beckett Turner added 13 more. Joey Fitzgerald put up 12 points for the Fishermen and Adam West finished one 10.

With the loss the Fishermen will have to settle for a Sweet-16 appearance and an undefeated Pacific League championship run on their resume. Enos made sure to tout the efforts of his coaching staff, which includes Eric McMillan, Brady Turner and Nathan Needham, for developing players at all levels of the program.

“Most importantly, we grew as individuals and as a program in a variety of ways. With eight sophomores returning, the future looks promising,” Enos said. “The young guys will work as hard the seniors did and provide the same type of leadership.”

