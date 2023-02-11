TUMWATER — If the Toutle Lake Ducks got past Raymond, they would have earned a straight forward path to State. The Fighting Ducks would have only had to defeat Rainier, a team they'd topped already in the regular season in order to garner a ticker to Spokane.

However, Raymond had something to say about that as the Seagulls defeated the Ducks 73-69, Friday in a loser-out game at the 2B District IV boys basketball tournament.

Toutle Lake started off strong with a collective attack of Connor Cox, Noah Younker and Zach Swanson. The latter needed to notch his season average in order to reach 2,000 career points before the end of his junior season. The 6-2 wing led the way for the Ducks in the first quarter with six points as his team got out to an early lead.

It was a lead that they would hold onto for most of the first half. Cox had been consistent for the Ducks all throughout with 10 points and five assists at halftime. Though Swanson was held quiet for much of the first three quarters, Toutle Lake carried a 32-30 lead into halftime.

That wasn't enough ensure victory or to satisfy the Fighting Ducks longtime coach.

“We weren’t sharp again.” TL coach Eric Swanson said. “Right from the get go we weren’t taking care of the ball. We didn’t defend the way we needed to.”

In spite of seven first half turnovers the Ducks still seemed to be trending in the right direction; they had the lead, a balanced attack, and they had gotten Raymond’s 6-foot 7-inch post Talan Yearout into foul trouble.

However, the game started to slip out of the Ducks' grasp in the second half. Morgan Anderson kept his hot hand throughout the entirety of the contest, and both Jarrod Gunderson and Skyler Hutson made some key three pointers to help the Seagulls claim the lead in the third quarter.

“The longer they hung around with us, the more they became a problem," coach Swanson said. "We weren’t able to get the separation we needed."

Cox matched both of those threes, but that wasn’t enough to keep the lead as Raymond took a one point lead into the fourth quarter. By that time Swanson had only nine points and the momentum had shifted.

Zach Swanson was finally able to get some shots to go in the fourth quarter, collecting 14 points with six trips to the foul line in the fourth alone.

In the final seconds of the contest, the Ducks had a chance to tie the game with their leading scorer heading to the line. His team was down by three, and he had three free throws coming. The first one rattled in and out, and you could feel the communal heart of East Cowlitz County sink.

Though, he quickly got back to the line and drained the second one. Toutle Lake called timeout as the Ducks now needed to bounce one off of the rim, and convert on a second chance to tie it up. With Swanson still at the line and the pressure high, not only did he miss the free throw a little too far to the right but he committed a lane violation in the process.

In one last attempt to tie, Toutle Lake fouled, hoping for a couple misses. That was not the case as Anderson made both, putting the game out of reach with less than a second left on the clock.

Raymond saw four players get into double digits offensively. Anderson tallied a game-high 31 points, Gunderson finished with 16, Hutson with 13 and Christopher Quintana tallied 11.

Swanson led Toutle Lake with 23 points, finishing just three shy of the 2,000 point milestone. Cox finished with 18 points and nine assists, Younker added 10 points and Nicholson finished with seven.

“(Cox and Swanson) are going to big for us next year,” Eric Swanson stated. “But, we need them to go to work. This one is going to sting for quite some time. They’ve done a great job offensively for us this season, but they need to get better defensively."