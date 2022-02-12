2B Boys District Basktball: Toledo battles back, falls short in season-ending loss to Chief Leschi

TUMWATER — The Riverhawks gave Chief Leschi a run for their money Friday but came up just short of completing their comeback in the final moments of a loser-out game in the 2B District IV boys basketball tournament at Black Hills High School.

From the outset it was obvious that the boys from Toledo were going to have their hands full against a quick, athletic and energetic bunch of Warriors. Falling behind 16-11 after one quarter, the Riverhawks looked harried on offense like an 18-wheeler without breaks coming down the mountain.

“Completely opposite of what our plan was,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “They brought it and played that way non-stop. Everybody off the bench played that way and it’s hard to play against that. It’s hard to relax.””

Things didn’t get much better over the next ten minutes and change as Chief Leschi took a 37-27 lead into the intermission and then quickly stretched their advantage out to 16 points to start the third quarter. Justin James led Chief Leschi with 15 points, and seven Warriors scored at least seven points in the game.

“They didn’t drop off. They just kept bringing it,” Fallon said. “We couldn’t get the ball in to Carson (Olmstead).”

But just when it looked like Toledo was down and out the boys in red and black began to mount a comeback. Jake Cournyer was at the center of the action all night for the Riverhawks and he switched back and forth from hitting big shots to setting them up for his teammates during the back half of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth.

By the time the clock was down to three minutes in the third Toledo was back within seven points after going on a 9-0 run. The quarter ended with the Riverhawks trailing 49-41, but that only served to set up another dramatic run by Toledo.

Cournyer led Toledo with a game-high 20 points to go with five rebounds, four steals and four assists. Carson Olmstead added 12 points for the Riverhawks.

“They showed a lot of grit. They didn’t give up and they knocked a couple shots down,” Chief Leschi coach Scott Halasz said. “I would have loved to have put them away in the third and get that rest as we go onto the next round, but that didn’t happen.”

With four minutes left in the game the Riverhawks had managed to get within two points but the Warriors always seemed to have an answer and quickly built their lead back up to multiple buckets. Then with 1:20 remaining Cournyer hit yet another three-pointer and Toledo found itself trailing by just three points while the opposing crowds bristled and heckled one another back and forth across the gymnasium.

Kaven Winters and Conner Olmstead each scored eight points, with Olmstead pulling down six rebounds. Rogan Stanley added five points and a team-high seven rebounds along the way.

The epic comeback was not to be, though, as a turnover and missed shots forced Toledo to foul down the stretch and the Warriors knocked down their freebies to salt away the win.

“I would say that was a little bit of revenge for us because they are the ones that eliminated us from State. They are a solid program. Grady’s a heckuva coach, he always gets the best out of his guys so we knew we were in for a battle,” Halasz said. “I knew that they thought they believed they could beat us. Just the way that Central League is, it’s tough. They go through a grinder every day so they’re not scared of us even though we were ranked number one for the majority of the season.

“These teams from the Central are no joke.”

Those acknowledgements did little to take the sting out of the season-ending loss for Toledo. It was the last time that seniors Wyatt Nef, Carson Olmstead and Mason Miller will ever wear the jerseys with “Ike” etched across their backs.

“It’s never good when it ends. You gotta look seniors in the eye and they’re teary eyed, it’s tough,” Fallon said.

He added that the only thing the returning Riverhawks can do is learn from the loss and let it fuel them over the offseason.

“That’s my speech every year is you can look around at each other and when you’re at the lake and there’s one guy at the gym he’s going to be pissed at you,” Fallon said. “That’s my 15-year old speech. This feeling is what you want to avoid and it’s easy to forget when the sun’s out and girlfriends are calling you and all that but if you want to be good you’ve got to find a way to do more than other teams.”

