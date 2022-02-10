2B Boys District Basketball: Wahkiakum makes like steam donkeys, overpowers Onalaska

ROCHESTER — With 2:11 remaining in the third quarter of their loser-out game against Onalaska the Mules were giving off a trouble vibe. Sure, Wahkiakum held a 38-37 lead but they’d already seen several larger leads evaporate quicker than rain on a hot tin roof.

During a timeout players seemed disinterested at worst and frustrated at best as Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir corralled them for another pep talk and a reminder that if they didn’t change their trajectory, their season would likely be over in ten minutes and 11 seconds.

From the vantage point of the other side it’s clear that the reminder work as the Mules went on to rattle off a dozen unanswered points to finish out the quarter on their way to a 62-48 win over the Loggers in a loser-out game on the backside of the 2B boys District IV Tournament bracket.

“Once we had a couple of those and-ones and we got some of the guys excited, they got excited and played for each other,” Souvenir said. “I thought from that point we did some good things.”

Those good things came in bunches for the Mules as they closed out Onalaska.

Power forward Dom Curl hit a three-pointer in transition. Fellow forward Titan Niemela caught a faux alley-oop and converted the bucket with flair even if his vertical left him more than several inches short of snapping the rim. And there was a smooth inside out possession that began with Jacob Johnson putting on a brief ball handling clinic before feeding the post, drifting to the corner, and then receiving a pass right back before burying a corner-three in rhythm that sent the bench into a flurry of pantomiming gesticulations.

“I think Dom getting involved helped,” Souvenir said. “Every time he gets involved he gets excited and then they start playing for each other and it changes things really quick.”

And change quickly things did. After leading by no more than three points after each of the first two quarters, and find themselves tied 26-26 just before halftime, the Mules stretched their lead all the way to 54-37 before Brodie Avalon go so caught up in the moment he earned a technical foul for some extracurricular chatter.

That moment broke the spell for the Mules but nobody in black and red seemed to mind, and as Avalon took a trip to the bench without any protestations regarding his innocence it was clear that Wahkiakum had effectively put the game out of reach.

But it was because of Onalaska’s Mason Ulery, that Wahkiakum needed such a dramatic turn of events. The Loggers’ senior put up a game-high 28 points with a wicked wet jumper that saw him lighting up the scoreboard and ripping the net from near and far. Time after time Ulery managed to pull his team back within punching distance after it looked like the Mules were going to run away.

“(Ulery) played a great game. He hit some tough shots and he played good on the defensive end,” Souvenir said.

But as good as Ulery was, the Mules’ coach insisted that his team was their own worst enemy for most of the night with turnovers and otherwise wasted possessions putting a damper on their outlook early on.

“Most of our turnovers have been unforced turnovers in the last three games and if we want to keep moving on we’ve got to clean that up,” Souvenir said. “If we can do that then we’re a good team but we’re getting down to limited opportunities to figure out how to do that.”

Niemala finished the game with a team-high 18 points to go with five rebounds and one block for the Mules. Zakk Carlson added 15 points to the winning tally, while Curl put up a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, with three assists and two steals to wash it down.

After watching his team’s emotions spike during crunch time, Souvenir was of course happy with the win, but as his team prepares for another do-or-die contest he offered another bit of advice.

“We’ve got to learn how to play through the ebb and flow of mistakes. Right now all it takes is one mistake and it gives a team like Onalaska a chance to get right back in the game,” Souvenir said.

Wahkiakum will now have to play Forks on Friday back at Rochester High School at 7:30 p.m. as they work to secure one of six berths to the Regional round of the State tournament.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.