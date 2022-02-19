2B Boys District Basketball: Toutle Lake tames Ilwaco, punches Regional ticket

CHEHALIS — Just over 12 hours after a loss to Adna in a winner-to-Regionals game the Fighting Ducks came out and took the punch out of Ilwaco in a 50-39 win at the district tournament.

While it came a day later than Toutle Lake would have preferred, the win clinches a spot in the State round-of-16 next week for a team that has played the last two weeks with razor thin margin following an opening round loss to Forks. In order to reach the next round the Ducks recommitted themselves to a basic principle of their approach.

“We were into it a lot more defensively than we were last night,’ Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

The Ducks held Ilwaco to just four points in the first quarter and took a four point lead into the intermission. After the break Toutle Lake put the clamps on again, this time holding the Fishermen to just five points in order to stretch its lead out to 13.

“It was the same thing last night against Napavine; our first and third quarters we got off with no rhythm at all,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “Poor rebounding and poor shots. I just think the defense in the Central League just got to us”

Zach Swanson led Toutle Lake with 30 points and Connor Cox added 10. Swanson connected on 10-of-11 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, while scoring 15 total, to help put the game on ice.

But it wasn’t just the frontline that put the Ducks in a position to win in their sixth game of the tournament dating back to Feb. 5.

“We got great minutes off the bench from Hunter Lundquist, Kaleb Mitchem and Noah Younker… they gave us huge minutes off the bench,” coach Swanson said. “It’s always nice to have that when it’s back-to-back days and, well, back-to-back however many hours.”

Becket Turner led Ilwaco with 12 points. Justin Turner added nine and Sam Glenn scored eight.

“We were down Kyle Morris, who’s our better defensive guy. He got banged up last night so we had to go big to start with today,” Enos said. “I thought Sam Needham did a good job inside but he had to play many more m minutes than what he’s used to… With out short rotation and short turnaround today we just didn’t have enough firepower.”

The win puts Toutle Lake into the Regional round of the state tournament. They will find out their seed and opponent on Sunday.

“We’re playing our best ball that we have all season,” Swanson said. “Hopefully the seeding committee looks at that and our whole body of work… Our league is as good as anybody in the state.”

As for Ilwaco, the loss drops them into a loser-out crossover game against La Conner from District II. That game will take place at noon on Sunday at Ilwaco. The winner will advance to Regionals.

Enos says he doesn’t know too much about the Braves, but he expects his players to come ready to put one more win on the board and one more banner on the wall.

“I know their record and I saw them in the stands and I watched them play Coupeville on NFHS the other night, just in case,” Enos said. “They’ve got a 6’8” guy built like Keith Olson but he can’t play like Olson.”

