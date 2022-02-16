2B Boys District Basketball: Toutle Lake keeps rolling in win over Chief Leschi

CASTLE ROCK — Toutle Lake’s been playing with their season on the line and with their backs against the wall, the Ducks just keep winning. So nobody from out Spirit Lake Highway was surprised when Toutle Lake picked up its third straight win in an elimination game on Wednesday night, knocking Chief Leschi out of the 2B District IV Tournament with a 60-40 win.

“We’ve had our backs against the wall for three straight games, so (it’s nice) to come out and do what we did against three quality teams, especially the last two,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

The Ducks have now won the last three games by an average of 22 points. When caught in a corner, they’ve been at their fighting best.

The Ducks started making the difference in the second quarter on Wednesday. Leading 16-15 after one, Toutle switched things up and locked in on the defensive end and broke free with a 20-6 run to build a 15-point halftime led.

“We kind of changed defensively just a little bit,” Swanson said. “We wanted to change it up on them and I know they got looks, but they didn’t get great looks. We switched defenses and it seemed to bother them. Then we built off getting stops and started getting some good shots on the other end and started knocking them down.”

Zach Swanson led the run with six points in the quarter as he played a vital role in keeping the Ducks moving up in the scoring column on his way to a 27-point night. Swanson said he could sense the defining run starting in the second quarter.

“I think we came out of the huddle and we decided that we’re not going to go anywhere,” he said. “This is our game. I think that’s really where we jumped on them. Our goal was to keep the gas on and that’s what we did eventually.”

Swanson scored 15 of his 27 in the first quarter and capped the night with eight points in the fourth to help the Ducks close out the win.

“I think it was a pretty physical game,” Swanson said. “They’re very physical under the hoop. It was tough scoring…they gave me fits, I’m not going to lie.”

The Ducks’ lead was never truly threatened by the Warriors as Toutle seemed to always have an answer on the other end of the floor.

As the Ducks continued scoring, their cheering section — which had already taken up most of the Castle Rock gym — continued to grow louder with them. In what amounted to home-away-from-home game for Toutle Lake, their side silenced the Chief Leschi fans purely by comparison.

“It was nice having the crowd that we had,” Coach Swanson said. “Looked like almost three quarters of the gym was full with blue so that helped. And we had a great, great student section. Hopefully we’ll get the same Friday night too from the students and the fans.”

Jacob Nicholson added 13 points for the Ducks and Connor Cox tacked on 12 as they partnered with Swanson to handle the bulk of the scoring load.

John Nicholson was a standout on the defensive end for Toutle Lake after being tasked with slowing Leschi leading scorer Sage Lewis. Lewis still had 16 points to lead the Warriors, but he never got a good rhythm going as his scoring was spread across all four quarters, hitting a three-pointer in each of them along the way.

“I can’t say enough about John,” Swanson said. “He does so many of the little things that you don’t see. He takes their best player, whether he’s a wing or a post… John just does so much of the little things for us.”

Toutle Lake will now get a little breathing room as they look ahead to a matchup with Adna on Friday at W.F. West High School. The Ducks’ season won’t be on the line in that one, but a win will get them a guaranteed berth to the Regional round of the state tournament. Even if they can’t pick up a win over the Pirates, the Ducks will still have another shot to advance.

Breathing room or not, the Ducks want to punch their ticket on Friday night if they can.

“That’s everything for us, just getting that one more game,” Swanson said.

