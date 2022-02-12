2B Boys District Basketball: Swanson and Seydel duel, Toutle Lake eliminates Raymond

TUMWATER — If the Fighting Ducks lone goal on Friday was to stop Tre Seydel then they failed miserably. The thing is, that wasn’t their only goal. Their only goal was to win and win they did, dropping Raymond 60-47 in a 2B District IV boys basketball tournament loser-out affair.

Seydel put up 39 points in the game to lead all scorers, including 22 of the Seagulls’ 27 first half points. Only three Seagulls scored in the game with Morgan Anderson notching five and Christopher Quintana added three.

“He was on fire,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said “That’s as good of individual shooting as I’ve seen from a guy in a long time.”

The on court proceedings were like a mutual appreciation fest as Zach Swanson did his best to match Seydel tit-for-tat all along the way. What Swanson couldn’t score himself, his teammates made sure to clean up in order to help the Ducks take a ten point lead after one quarter. Toutle Lake went cold in the second quarter, though, giving up 20 points to the Gulls on the way to a slim 30-27 advantage at the half.

The Seagulls’ box-and-one zone made it tough for the Ducks to get the ball inside and forced the boys in blue to work the ball around the perimeter over and over again, often until short time on the shot clock forced them to hoist a three-point attempt.

“We got good looks, even in the first half, we just couldn’t stick it in the hole,” coach Swanson said.

In the second half that all changed Zach Swanson scored ten points in both the third and fourth quarter on his way to a team-high 33 point performance. That heat check in the second half allowed the Ducks to expand their lead by ten points over the final two quarters.

Engaged in a full fledged shootout with the most prolific scorer in Raymond history, Zach Swanson could hardly believe what his eyes were telling him.

“Obviously he’s a great player. I can’t believe he’s under the radar with some of the skills that he has,” Zach Swanson said. “It was so tough, putting two guys on him just to stop him and he was still hitting shots. It was just amazing. It tells you what a great player he really is.”

When Swanson picked up his third foul early in the third quarter the Ducks moved him off of his defensive assignment on Seydel and the change paid dividends almost immediately. Sure, Seydel still got his points but he had to work twice as hard down the stretch and his frustrations grew more outsized with every turnover and missed shot.

“Zach got his third (foul) and we switched John Nicholson up on him and boy, John just did a tremendous job on him,” coach Swanson said. “

John Nicholson scored four points and pulled down ten rebounds. Jacob Nicholson put together a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double.

“The effort that the Nicholson boys and (Kale) Kimall give us inside… people just don’t realize the tremendous effort that they give us,” coach Swanson said. “Their names aren’t always in the (newspaper) but they just do the dirty work. They board, they play good D and they finish inside.”

Conner Cox was held scoreless in the contest but managed a team-high six assists. It was that sort of unselfishness that helped to keep the Ducks bottom side down and tail feathers up after Swanson picked up his fourth foul with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“Playing with that fourth foul for five minutes, I think every player knows that it’s scary, especially if you’re a role player. But my team stepped up. Everyone did their job.,” Swanson said. “I think John came up huge for us. He was just all over the boards and gave us second chances that led to extra points. That was key for us early.”

Toutle Lake will now play Chief Leschi at Castle Rock on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.