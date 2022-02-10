2B Boys District Basketball Roundup: Kalama comes out hot, sends Raymond south in the bracket

CASTLE ROCK — A twenty point first quarter helped propel Kalama to a 62-49 win over Raymond in a 2B District IV boys basketball quarterfinal on Wednesday.

The Chinooks appeared well on their way to an easy victory after staking out a 20-9 lead in the first eight minutes, but the Seagulls made a nuisance of themselves by sticking around and even managed to briefly take the lead in the third quarter.

“We lost a 13 point lead there in the third quarter,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “They took the lead, and then we took the lead back on an offensive rebound from Preston (Armstrong) and he put it back and made the free throw.”

Once again, turnovers were the big ugly that wouldn’t go away for Kalama and Armstrong was none too pleased about his team’s inability to take care of the basketball after coughing it up 23 times in the contest.

“Eighteen of those were just absolutely unforced turnovers. We’ve been playing very sloppy lately,” Armstrong said.

Eventually the Chinooks found their equilibrium, though, and ran their lead back out to nine points by the end of the third quarter. Then in the fourth they added to their cushion with Jack Doerty scoring all eight of his points in the final eight minutes.

Jackson Esary led Kalalma’s offense with 21 points. Max Cox added 11 and Nate Meyer just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Defensively the Chinooks allowed just three Seagulls to score. Tre Seydel led all scorers with 27 points. Adrian Quintana added ten points for Raymond and Morgan Anderson posted a dozen more to round out the Gulls’ scoring.

“They’ve got three guys and they run their stuff until they get what they’re looking for,” Armstrong said. “They average almost 70 points per game and the Seydel kid is pretty tough. He’s very crafty… He’s one of the most prolific scorers we’ve played against and we knew that coming in.”

The win puts Kalama (17-1) into the District semifinals next Wednesday with a rematch against Napavine at Kelso High School at 7:30 p.m. A win there would put the Chinooks in a position to defend their District crown from last season.

“We’re pretty familiar with each other,” Armstrong said of Napavine. “We’ve gotten the best of them the last couple times we’ve played them but Rex is going to have them ready. They’re going to be tough and after their loss to MWP they’re mad.”

Ugly Ducks advance with win over Ocosta

OLYMPIA — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team found their way before it was too late Wednesday in order to advance in the backside of the 2B District IV boys basketball tournament bracket with a 69-36 win over Ocosta at Black Hills High School.

“It was ugly. We had to kind of shake the cobwebs and finally got going in the second quarter,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “We changed a couple of things defensively and it seemed to kind of spark us.”

Easy buckets off turnovers also helped to get the bats out of their belfry. After finishing the first quarter knotted at 8-8, the Fighting Ducks held Ocosta to just four points in the second quarter and held a 28-12 advantage during the intermission.

“The first quarter was pretty tight,” Swanson said. “After that I thought the middle two quarters we played pretty well. We got going defensively and got out in transition to loosen some things up.”

The Ducks put up 43 combined points during the peanut butter and jelly quarters, sandwiched between that eight point first quarter mark and an 18 point effort in the fourth.

Zach Swanson led Toutle Lake with a game-high 24 points to go with a team-high six assists. Connor Cox added 11 points in the win and Jacob Nicholson added nine. John Nicholson put in six points with a team-high nine rebounds for the Ducks.

Toutle Lake will be back on the court in another loser-out game against Raymond at Black Hills on Friday at 6 p.m.

Toledo enjoys ‘cakewalk’ against Hyaks

MONTESANO — The Riverhawks put North Beach through the spin cycle on both ends of the floor Wednesday on their way to a 65-24 win in a loser-out District IV 2B boys basketball game.

Toledo came in with the advantage by every metric that can be put to paper and walked out knowing they’ll have at least one more game to play this season.

“I hoped it was going to be a cakewalk,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “We were hot, too. Conner Olmstead started the game with two 3’s and Jake (Cournyer) was our leading scorer again with seven or eight assists and zero turnovers.”

Cournyer put up 14 points and Olmstead added eight more with six rebounds to boot. Carson Gould and Kaven Winters scored seven points each, with Winters grabbing six boards and Gould dishing five assists.

All told, ten Riverhawks found their way into the scoring column.

“Chemistry-wise I think we’re getting a little bit better. Shot selection-wise we’re getting a little bit better,” Fallon said. “That’s what the tournament is all about and we’ve got to keep getting better. Everybody's good from here on out.”

The win puts Toledo into a loser-out contest with Chief Leschi at Black Hills on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

“They don’t even have a big guy. They’re all small and quick,” Fallon said of the Warriors. “I wouldn’t call it rez ball, if you will. I think this is the most disciplined team they’ve had in quite some time.”

Fishermen downed by Pirates

MONTESANO — Sometimes a team just has another team’s number. For the Fishermen that team is Adna.

The 2B Pacific League champs from Ilwaco have lost only twice this season while winning 17 other games and making it look easy most of the time. But both of those losses have come at the hands of the Pirates, and Wednesday’s shortcoming came at a particularly unfortunate juncture.

Adna erased a nine point first-quarter deficit to sink Ilwaco 71-63 in the 2B District IV boys basketball quarterfinals, putting the Fishermen on the brink of elimination in a season where they’ve carried lofty expectations that included setting sail for the State tournament.

Ilwaco took a 15-6 lead after eight minutes and still held a 32-25 lead at the intermission, but Adna’s offense got hot in the second half with 46 combined points pushing them to the come from behind victory. Braeden Salme led Adna with a game-high 31 points.

“After a strong first half, defensively and offensively, we forced some shots, made too many turnovers and made many silly fouls in the third quarter,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “The wheels came completely off.”

After being doubled up 24-12 in that dastardly third quarter the Fishermen put up 19 points in the fourth in an attempt to reverse the damage, but it was too little too late.

“We regrouped in the fourth but Adna made 11 free throws down the stretch,” Enos said.

Alex West paced Ilwaco with 20 points. Jaden Turner and Beckett Turner put up 17 and 13, respectively.

The loss drops Ilwaco into the dark side of the District bracket where they will play Rainier at Rochester High School at 6 p.m. on Friday in a loser-out affair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.