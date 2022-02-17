2B Boys District Basketball: Ilwaco shows Wahkiakum the door with dominant home stretch

CASTLE ROCK — Wahkiakum was doing everything it could to stay within striking distance of Ilwaco on Wednesday night, but once the Fishermen started pressing in the second half they rolled to a 71-47 victory to stay alive and knock the Mules out of the 2B District IV Tournament.

The first half was a little slower than usual for both squads, but the Fishermen were methodical on offense, finding the open man at different spots on the floor to take a 31-21 lead at halftime.

Zakk Carlson was the main reason the Mules were able to stick tight in the early goings, accounting for 13 of the Mules’ 21 first half points after connecting from long range three times in the first half.

But much like their previous win over Rainier (Wash.), the Fishermen were saving their best for the second half. Ilwaco came out of the locker room with high energy and pressed the Mules, forcing turnovers and generating easy baskets on the other end.

“(It was) kind of the same thing we did the other night against Rainier,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “We came out refocused. We haven’t been pressing to start the last couple games. We kind of left it up to the kids and they all felt good…they wanted to press some more.”

The Press worked wonders as the Fisherman finished the third quarter on an 18-6 run to take a commanding 47-33 lead in to the fourth.

But the Mules showed signs of life. After scoring the last six points of the third thanks to another three from Carlson, Wahkiakum scored the first six of the fourth quarter to pull within eight at 47-39.

As he has all season, it was Dominic Curl that brought the energy with an old-fashioned three-point play followed by a deep ball to get the Mules going.

“All year long he’s been our emotional leader on the court and off the court,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “He does a great job in that aspect. He’s a heck of an athlete.”

After the excitement from Curl, the Fishermen called a timeout to chat things over. Whatever they agreed upon in the huddle worked and Ilwaco set out on a scorching pace, finishing on a 24-6 run sparked by a Jaden turner three-pointer to close out the Mules.

The score was lopsided at the end, but it didn’t feel that way for Enos.

“Wahkiakum made a little run at us and we settled back down in the fourth and eked it out to me,” he said.

Sam Glenn was a force in the paint all game long and played a vital part in the Fishermen’s closing run on his way to a team-high 18 points. Jaden turner added 16 points and Beckett Turner added another 13 for the Fishermen. Alex West and Kyle Morris finished with 10 points each to give the Fishermen five scorers in double figures on the night.

Even though those five did most of the scoring, Enos made sure to lump in his first two players off his bench, Sam Needham and Joey Fitzgerald, when talking about the reason for the Fishermen's success.

“Those seven guys put in tons of time and they know how to work together,” Enos said. “They know when one’s cold let’s look for the other guys and it shows. I don’t even have to say much sometimes.”

Carlson finished with a game-high 20 points and was the only Mule in double figures, proving to be the most consistent player on the squad one last time.

“He’s just somebody that consistently can knock down a shot,” Souvenir said. “I thought he took some good (shots) and we got him open. They were focusing on Brodie (Avalon), which we knew they would. They were going to faceguard him and limit his looks.”

The normally high scoring Avalon was held to just three points by the Fishermen defense.

“Jaden Turner’s defense tonight on Brodie Avalon was a key for us,” Enos said. “I don’t know if he got in his head or what, but he did a good job there in the first half.”

Enos also touched upon Kyle Morris’ defensive work on Carlson, noting that he was able to to hold him in “check enough” to get the win.

Wahkiakum's season, may have come to an end at the hands of the Fishermen, but they have plenty to look forward to next season as they only replace two seniors that didn’t play significant minutes throughout the season.

“I thought we improved in a lot of ways and we bring back basically our seven or eight core guys for next year," Souvenir said. "Hopefully this atmosphere and games like this is going to bring out some drive in them so we can turn it around and come back and be one of those teams next year that gets into that Regional game and move on.”

Meanwhile, the win gives Ilwaco a little more breathing room. The Fishermen move ahead to take on Napavine on Friday at W.F. West with the winner locking in a spot at Regionals and the loser falling to a crossover play-in game.

“I think it’s easier on the kids than it is me,” Enos said of the high-pressure elimination games the Fishermen have had to withstand. “They haven’t been through stuff like that and we just talk about taking the next step, not looking at the whole staircase.

"We focus on one game at a time and we don’t talk about winning or losing. We talk about playing hard, playing smart and playing together. That’s all we worry about.”

Despite the day-by-day approach, Ilwaco’s driving force remains the same — add to the banners hanging in their gymnasium back at the beach.

“This has been their goal,” Enos said. “We’ve got a league banner in our gym that hadn’t been updated since 2003, so they got a league championship. Now they want to get something up there that says Regionals, and hopefully State.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.