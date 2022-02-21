2B Boys District Basketball: Ilwaco punches ticket to Regionals with win over La Conner

ILWACO — The Ilwaco boys basketball team may have taken the long route to the Regional round of the 2B State playoffs, but the Fishermen left no doubt in a District crossover play-in game versus La Conner, dumping the Braves 76-48 on Sunday to officially earn their ticket to the next round.

The Fishermen came in pressing the Braves from the jump, but it wasn’t until the second quarter that they broke through. Leading 16-10, the Fishermen poured in a 22-point quarter with the help of their press and took a 38-19 lead into the half.

Beckett Turner led Ilwaco with a 23 point, seven rebound, four assist effort. Jaden Turner added 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Fishermen then refocused their game plan after the break.

“With a healthy lead at the half, we dedicated ourselves to getting the ball inside and putting some pressure on their interior guys,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “We were able to draw some fouls, going to charity stripe 15 times and connecting on 12.”

Sam Glenn added 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Ilwaco. Sam Needham dropped in ten points and Kyle Morris put eight points and nine rebounds in the books.

The Fishermen pulled off the press to focus on their half court set offense, but the defense stayed true in the half court.

“Thought our defense was the key, only allowing 11 made field goals (through) three quarters,” Enos said.

Ilwaco was given the No. 15 seed by the WIAA seeding committee in the Regional round of the state tournament, where they’ll play a loser-out game against Columbia (Burbank) at 2 p.m., Saturday, at Richland High School.

