2B Boys District Basketball: Ilwaco presses Rainer, rolls in second half

ROCHESTER — Ilwaco kept its season alive after a huge second half in a loser-out game against Rainer (Wash.) in the 2B District IV basketball tournament on Friday night.

The Fishermen took some time to lock in their game plan in the first half as they narrowly outscored the Mountaineers in the first 16 minutes to take a 24-20 lead at halftime.

“After feeling out each other in first quarter we settled into a half court man defense and Rainier went zone,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “Both teams (were) making it a half-court game.”

But the Fishermen players knew something was missing. They were lacking the right intensity and they knew just how to find it.

“The kids wanted to press to start the third in order to come out with more energy,” Enos said. “We caused a few turnovers, and got our defense to rebound better, limiting Rainier to one shot.”

The press worked to perfection. The Fishermen fed off the energy it provided and outscored the Mounties 27-12 in the third to bolster their lead at 51-32.

The defensive pressure also allowed them to find their spots on offense.

“Offensively we were able to play with patience and move the ball around to the open guy,” Enos said.

Ilwaco had the offense working inside and out. They managed to make 11 shots in the paint and kicked it outside and knocked down seven 3-pointers for the game.

Beckett Turner led the Fishermen with game-high 18 points. Alex West added 14 for Ilwaco while Sam Glann managed 12 and Jaden Turner finished with a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The win keeps Ilwaco alive for a showdown with Wahkiakum on Wednesday at Castle Rock High School.

