2B Boys District Basketball: Chinooks grit out district title defense

CHEHALIS — Wes Armstrong wasn’t thrilled when he had to return the 2B District IV trophy Friday. He’s players weren’t either. In fact, he made his principal do it, just to make sure it wasn’t left back in Kalama “by accident.”

Luckily, its absence on the hill won’t be a long one.

The Chinooks successfully defended their district crown in a gritty performance at W.F. West on Saturday, holding on to beat Morton-White Pass 43-42.

“They’re gutsy,” Armstrong said. “Our defense has been carrying us the past few days. Everyone is so well-scouted, everybody knows what you’re doing, everybody knows your strengths.”

It was another close one for Kalama, coming off the heels of a three-point win over Napavine in the semifinals on a Dylan Mills’ buzzerbeater. But the Chinooks had just enough in the tank to get it done — something that’s seemed to become a pattern in big games for them the past few years.

“We had the lead, we let them back, we got sloppy,” senior Jackson Esary said. “But when it comes to crunch time, we always seem to be there and we always seem to be ready.”

Saturday evening, Kalama’s defense won the day, stepping up for an offensive performance that had a tough time mustering much of anything.

The Chinooks never surpassed 14 points in a quarter, but held MWP under 15 in all four as well. Kalama only managed 16 points in the second half total and stayed on 40 for over five minutes in the fourth, but in that time, the T-Wolves weren’t able to make up two points of their own.

“Our defense, that’s what we do,” Esary said. “Defense is heart, and we’ve got a lot of it.”

Two missed free throws in the final 30 seconds gave MWP extra cracks at it, and a pair of Josh Salguero freebies cut the gap to just a single point with 17 seconds left.

In the ensuing timeout, Armstrong called MWP’s shot — they were going to go through their 6-foot-7 big man, either going for the bucket in the post or a foul. Kalama needed what seemed to be one more possession of flawless, straight-up defense.

And out of the break, the Chinooks did just that.

“I just told them, ‘You’re defense is going to carry you.’ And it did tonight,” Armstrong said. “That last possession, to have them throw up a dirty shot like that… We knew they were going to trying to get it to Salguero, and we jumped, and switched, and the guys executed the defensive gameplan perfectly.”

Salguero still led the T-Wolves with 12 points, but for four quarters, senior Preston Armstrong — two days removed from dealing with Napavine’s Keith Olsen down low — stayed on him every second he was on the court and kept him from taking over the game.

“Preston, he’s a big fellow, and he’s strong,” Esary said. “We’re not undersized, but we don’t have any dudes that can tower with them. Preston works his a** off, and all props to him for trying to keep (Salguero) off the block. You can’t teach size, and that’s hard to defend.”

Offensively, just about the only thing working for Kalama the whole night wore No. 31. Esary started off hot for Kalama’s first 11 points of the ballgame, then bookended it with all seven of their points in the fourth quarter.

The senior finished with a game-high 26, hitting two 3-pointers and going 8 for 9 from the line — Kalama’s only eight made free throws of the game.

Kalama led by seven points at halftime, but MWP rattled off a 10-0 run in just over three minutes in the third quarter to take a 34-31 lead.

Max Cox stopped the bleeding with an even minute to go in the period on a 3-pointer, before the Chinook defense stuffed the T-Wolves at midcourt, stole the ball away, and got it up to Esary for a transition bucket to put Kalama back ahead by two.

From there, it was a matter of holding on, grinding out, and setting up the ladder.

Kalama will learn its seeding future Sunday, as solidly ensured of a top-eight seed as anyone in the state. And that’s the difference between the crown the Chinooks won Saturday and the one they earned at the Northwest Sports Hub last June: there’s still more games to play now.

“We’ve got some work to do,” Armstrong said. “We’re not satisfied by District champs, we want to go and make some noise at the state tournament as well.”

