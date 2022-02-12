2B Boys District Basketball: Avalon heats up, Wahkiakum beats Forks to stay alive

ROCHESTER — Wahkiakum’s faith in Brodie Avalon’s shooting ability paid off on Friday night as the Mules took down Forks 65-50 in the 2B District IV Tournament thanks in large part to 29 points from Avalon.

Avalon entered the game coming off a couple down nights according to his usual standards, but he was lights out against the Spartans in the loser-out game.

“Brodie’s been struggling the last couple games so its nice to see him get his confidence back and knock some shots down,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said.

Avalon finished 11-for-16 from the field and did the bulk of his work from long range, connecting on 7-of-11 from beyond the arc to light the fire for the Mules.

Wahkiakum needed to make some quick adjustments to its game plan after falling behind 9-2 early when the Spartans knocked down three shots from deep to kick things off.

“We called timeout and adjusted things and switched to a zone with a full-court trap and we got a lot of deflections and got a little confidence growing,” Souvenir said. “Once some shots started falling we moved the ball well, we got open looks and got our confidence. Everything started going in the right direction from there.

“At that point we really didn’t look back.”

The Mules were off to the races from there, finding separation in the second quarter with a 21-10 run to take a 32-22 lead at the half. That momentum carried into the second half where the Mules outscored the Spartans in the third and fourth to close out the win and live to fight another day.

Avalon added four assists and five steals to complete a big night for Wahkiakum. Despite his recent struggles, his team was behind him from the start and kept feeding his energy once his shots started to fall.

“I think we just moved the ball well and once you work so hard to become a shooter, it doesn’t go away. Souvenir said. “It’s just getting that confidence back and keep letting it go.”

Titan Niemela added 12 points for the Mules and Dominic Curl finished with eight points, eight rebounds and six steals on the night.

“In the press Dom did a lot of good things and had a lot of deflections,” Souvenir said. “He pushed the ball well on those steals as well.”

Jacob Johnson moved the ball around the court for the Mules, adding seven assists to his four points and four steals.

“We put ourselves in a position where we wanted to be at the beginning of the year: get in a game where if we win we have a chance to get into Regionals and then go from there,” Souvenir said.

Although they’ve nearly reached that goal, the Mules are still striving to pick up the wins required to move on. To do that they’ll first have to go through Ilwaco at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, in Castle Rock.

“We knew at the beginning of the season it’s not going to be against a slouch for sure and Ilwaco’s a solid team,” Souvenir said.

