2B Boys District Basketball: Adna puts Toutle Lake back against the wall

CHEHALIS — There wasn’t much that went according to plan for the Fighting Ducks on Friday in a 59-48 loss to Adna in a winner-to-Regionals round of the 2B District IV boys basketball tournament.

Toutle Lake managed to grab a two point lead after one quarter of play but then saw their offense and defense falter in fits and spurts the rest of the way.

“We had a lead after one and then, gosh, we just had a bad offensive second quarter and they got going from three a little bit,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “The third quarter was just atrocious…We weren't very good on either end of the floor.”

Trailing just 25-23 at the half the Ducks saw that deficit balloon to nine points heading into the fourth quarter and were never able to get enough traction to catch up. Adna’s Lane Johnson did everything he could to keep Toutle Lake at bay, scoring a game-high 21 points. Braeden Salme added 18 points for the Pirates with both players drilling a trio of three-pointers along the way.

“We were sloppy with the ball and on the defensive end we were just a step behind,” Swanson said. “Those two guys hurt us.”

Zach Swanson led Toutle Lake with 22 points but no other Ducks cleared the bar to double figures. Connor Cox and Jacob Nicholson both finished on nine points in the loss.

A win would have sent Toutle Lake to the Regional round of the state tournament. Now, the Ducks will have to win one more game before losing two. Their next shot at a Sweet-16 berth was set to come against Ilwaco on Saturday morning at W.F. West High school. A loss in that game would send the Ducks into a crossover play-in game against a team from District II.

“Hopefully we come ready to pay tomorrow at 11:30 in the morning,” Swanson said. “We’ve played with our backs against the wall the entire tournament and stepped up every time, except for tonight,” Swanson said.

