2B Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum roars back to beat Forks

FORKS — The bus left Cathlamet carrying the Wahkiakum boys basketball team at 11:30 in the morning Monday and reached Forks in time for a 5 p.m. tip-off, but the Mules took an extra two quarters to show up.

Once they did, though, they turned things around fast, overcoming a 17-point halftime gap to beat the Spartans 60-52.

“I was proud of them for not getting their dobber down and being able to come back from a 17-point deficit,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. They showed a bit of heart, played with that passion, and had a little bit of fun on a long road trip.”

Missing leading scorer Brodie Avalon, the Mules found themselves in a funk that lasted just about the entire first half, settling for tough shots and only hitting four field goals over the first two quarters, the last of which was a Jacob Johnson 3-pointer to make it 33-16 going into the break.

“We definitely looked like we were on a bus for five hours, it was a rough start to say the least,” Souvenir said. “Just didn’t have the energy on defense, and we were settling for threes and they weren’t falling, and everything was going their way.”

During the intermission, Souvenir told his team to work the ball inside, get into the meat of the Forks zone, and drive to the rim.

But when the third quarter began, he looked at Zakk Carlson on the bench, and gave him a much different message.

“Before I put him in, I said, ‘Be confident, you’re going to knock down at least six in the second half,’” he said.

As it happened, Carlson only hit five, finishing with six on the night. But the scoring spree — 14 of his game-high 28 points came in the third quarter — helped sparked a massive turnaround for the Mules.

Wahkiakum didn’t need the second half to come back from the halftime deficit; the Mules didn’t even need a quarter, coming out on fire in a 25-5 third that gave them a three-point lead heading to the fourth. They grew the gap to as many as 11 in the fourth, piling it on and leaving the Spartans to wonder what had hit them.

“Once we got the momentum, we were fine,” Souvenir said. “We carried that for the most part through the second half.”

Johnson added 15 points, nine of which came in the second half. Titan Niemela scored 10.

Wahkiakum (6-4) will get the rest of the week off before hosting Toutle Lake on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.