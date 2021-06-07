2B Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum opens districts with win over Winlock

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum fought off a determined Winlock team thanks to a big third quarter to notch a 68-43 win in the opening round of the Central 2B League District Tournament on Monday.
The lower seeded Cardinals came ready to play. After a 43-point loss to the Mules earlier this season, Winlock came out looking to flip the script and led 16-13 after the end of the first.
“I think they all bought in and executed the game plan…there’s a lot of fight in our club," Winlock coach Nick Bamer said.
The Mules began to right their ship in the second quarter on the backs of Jake Leitz and Brodie Avalon. Leitz and Avalon worked together to combine for 15 points in the second and lead the Mules to a 30-25 lead at halftime.
But after knocking down just 2-of-15 attempts from beyond the arc in the first half the Mules knew they'd have to get better in order to send the Cardinals packing.
“We were settling a little bit and when they’re not falling, we’ve got to get the ball inside," Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. "Jake’s going to get doubled every time he touches the ball and if he touches the ball either at the elbow or the low block, he’s going to be able to create for his teammates or get to the free-throw line.”
The Mules looked like a brand new team out of the locker room in the third quarter. Avalon hit a 3-pointer to get the Mules going as they broke off on a 14-4 run to start the half and put distance between themselves and the Cardinals. The Mules also scored the last seven points of the quarter to turn a five point halftime lead into 21 by the start of the fourth.
“In the third quarter I thought we shared the ball and we played as a team,” Souvenir said. “We did get the ball inside, we didn’t settle and we got open looks under the buckets.”
Leitz didn’t light up the scoreboard in the third, but Souvenir credited him with making the right passes at the right time when he drew the attention of multiple Winlock defenders.
Defensively, Wahkiakum held Winlock to just five points in the big quarter thanks in large part to their intensity on that side of the floor out of halftime.
“I think we just played with a little more energy,” Souvenir said. “I’ve talked about it all year long with these guys. If we see the ball go through the hole a few times on offense then we play a little better on the defensive end.”
The Mules put an exclamation point on their strong third quarter performance with back-to-back threes from Brody Carlson and Avalon to go with a steal and breakaway score by Leitz on the first three possessions of the fourth. That outburst helped Wahkiakum’s lead hover around 30 points for the remainder of the game as they coasted to the finish.
Avalon led all scorers with 19 points on the night while Leitz offered 14 of his own. Carlson and Logan LaBerge were also in double figures for the Mules with 10 points apiece.
Most of the Winlock offense worked through Landon Tiemens, who finished with a team-high 15 points. Nolan Swofford added eight point for the Cardinals.
To open the District tournament, Souvenir found a lot to learn from this game and praised the effort and hard work of the Winlock team.
“I think that was good for us in the long run because we don’t want to look over anybody,” he said. “Everybody we play on a given night is going to be competitive and we can lose to anybody, but we can beat anybody, so I think that third quarter definitely gave us some confidence.”
Wahkiakum (7-3) advanced to host Toledo in the second round at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Cathlamet. Without practice in between games, Souvenir said the focus will be on playing as a team as they hope to play three more games in order to win the tournament.
“I think we’ve got to, one, stay confident, but two, we’ve got to build on that third quarter and understand that if we create for our teammates and we get open looks, we can beat anybody,” he said.
The loss knocks Winlock (3-10) out of the District Tournament and ends their season. With all of the doubt surrounding the sports world, Bamer was left thankful for a chance to let his players play.
“We’re happy we played,” he said. “There were a lot of times it was in doubt. So at the end of the day, it’s just giving the kids an opportunity and giving these seniors a chance to finish their careers the right way. It’s a little bit odd, but we got to get out there and give them that opportunity and we had a lot of fun doing.”