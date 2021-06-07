2B Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum opens districts with win over Winlock

Most of the Winlock offense worked through Landon Tiemens, who finished with a team-high 15 points. Nolan Swofford added eight point for the Cardinals.

To open the District tournament, Souvenir found a lot to learn from this game and praised the effort and hard work of the Winlock team.

“I think that was good for us in the long run because we don’t want to look over anybody,” he said. “Everybody we play on a given night is going to be competitive and we can lose to anybody, but we can beat anybody, so I think that third quarter definitely gave us some confidence.”

Wahkiakum (7-3) advanced to host Toledo in the second round at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Cathlamet. Without practice in between games, Souvenir said the focus will be on playing as a team as they hope to play three more games in order to win the tournament.

“I think we’ve got to, one, stay confident, but two, we’ve got to build on that third quarter and understand that if we create for our teammates and we get open looks, we can beat anybody,” he said.

The loss knocks Winlock (3-10) out of the District Tournament and ends their season. With all of the doubt surrounding the sports world, Bamer was left thankful for a chance to let his players play.

“We’re happy we played,” he said. “There were a lot of times it was in doubt. So at the end of the day, it’s just giving the kids an opportunity and giving these seniors a chance to finish their careers the right way. It’s a little bit odd, but we got to get out there and give them that opportunity and we had a lot of fun doing.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.