2B Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum hangs on to beat MWP

CATHLAMET — With the game on the line, Thursday, Wahkiakum was thrown a curveball as Morton-White Pass turned on the full-court press and flustered the Mules offense down the stretch of their Central 2B League matchup. But where Wahkiakum struggled on offense, their defense hung on and didn’t allow a field goal across the final five minutes of the game to hang on for a 51-45 win.

The Mules had to struggle through an off shooting night to down the visiting Timberwolves. After Kyler Sause knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers on the Mules’ first two possessions of the game, Wahkiakum nailed just one shot from long range the rest of the night, forcing them to adapt and work the ball into the paint.

“We weren’t hitting from the perimeter and especially in the third quarter, we really got some cuts away from the ball that got some good passes inside and then had some good decisions,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said.

That crucial third quarter proved to be the difference for the Mules on offense. They got aggressive and took all the momentum with a 12-2 run to turn a one-point deficit into a 42-33 lead. Dominic Curl was the fuse for the Mules, sparking the run with his aggressive play as he hounded the glass for rebounds and put his body on the line drawing charges on defense, totaling four on the night.

“He’s kind of the glue to our team emotionally and he’s one of those guys that really picks us up whether he’s on the bench or on the court he’s real emotional,” Souvenir said.

Souvenir said the Mules can use that aggressive nature to make up for things they lack on the floor.

“That’s what we need,” Souvenir said. “We’re not the biggest team in the league and we’re a young team without a lot of experience. I think as the season goes all the little things that we did tonight are going to improve and I’m confident those guys are going to knock down those jobs.”

Curl’s enthusiasm was impossible to miss and grew louder and more emphatic with every hustle play he turned in and every second chance point he was able to score.

“That gets everybody going,” Souvenir said. “It gets everybody excited. It gets the bench into the game, the crowd into the game.”

Curl said he knew that he needed to give extra effort on the boards to make up for the Mules’ shooting woes and was reading and reacting on the fly with his teammates.

“I was seeing everything well,” Curl said. “Working as a team, we came together and we just worked hard.”

The Timberwolves were able to climb out of their nine-point hole, but the Mules hung onto their lead. That's when MWP brought on the press at the five-minute mark, trailing 47-43.

The Mules were noticeably thrown off by the Timberwolves' pressure, throwing errant passes as they tried to rush the ball up the floor and navigate the press.

“We haven’t had anybody do that to us yet this year very much,” Souvenir said. “We were a little rushed on offense.”

While the Mules struggled and turned the ball over, they held strong on defense, forcing bad shots from the Timberwolves and allowing just one point on a free throw after MWP put on the press.

Curl hit a clutch shot late to put the Mules up by four, before sinking to free throws to ice the game with 20 seconds left.

Curl led the way for the Mules with 16 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double on the game. Kyler Sause added 11 points, eight of which came in the first quarter. Jacob Johnson added eight points and Titan Niemela was a force in the paint, registering five blocks on the night to go along with six points and seven rebounds.

“I challenged him to get a little bit physical and be a little more selfish inside and I thought he did a really good job of that,” Souvenir said of Niemela.

Although the Mules went cold from beyond the arc, Souvenir said they are still confident in their shot-making abilities from deep.

“It was a tough night from the perimeter for sure. We have some guys that definitely can knock down shots, but we can’t live by the three,” he said. “We’re trying to give these guys the freedom to freelance and play in a five-out offense and we’ve struggled with it a bit."

Wahkiakum (3-3) is back at the .500 mark and will look to get on the right side of even on Saturday, with a tough matchup on the road at Rainier (Wash.).

