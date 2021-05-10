2B Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum drops cross-classification matchup to Spudders

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum boys team had its chances, but couldn’t take advantage of quite enough late, falling to 2A Ridgefield 64-51 in a non-league, cross-classification basketball matchup.
“It felt like the whole game we were right there and we had our opportunities,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “We just could never get over the hump, and we could never get comfortable on the offensive end.”
Down by double-digits much of the game, the Mules got it down to seven late in the third quarter, but couldn’t make up enough ground. The Spudders went up by as many as 15 before a small Wahkiakum run sparked by a Jake Leitz three-point play and a Brody Carlson layup cut it to 10, but once again, the Mules had a hard time getting much closer down the stretch.
In the final four minutes, the sides settled into a pattern. When Ridgefield made a layup to go up 57-45, Carlson answered with one of his own to bring it back to a 10-point game. When Brodie Avalon corralled the ball at the top of the arc after a frantic Wahkiakum possession and took it to the hoop to trim the deficit to eight, the Spudders got it back to 10. When the Mules came up with a stop, they couldn’t cash in on the other side of the court to get it any closer.
That flow continued for three minutes, with both sides either matching buckets or stops, until the clock got under a minute and Wahkiakum had to start fouling to extend the game, giving Ridgefield a parade of free throws to increase the lead by the time the final buzzer rang.
“We tried to press a little bit and try to get a couple stops that way,” Souvenir said. “We did get a steal, and then we couldn’t capitalize on the offensive end, we missed a gimme. I think those little moments are hopefully what these guys are taking out of it to improve moving forward.”
Leitz scored 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field to lead all players, and posted the second half of his double-doubled with a team-high 13 rebounds. Carlson pitched in 16 points, all on three-pointers, going 4-for-9 from distance. Avalon added 11, and Logan LaBerge made one two-pointer, but those four were the only Mules to get in the scoring column, and the rest of the lineup only attempted four shots combined.
Meanwhile, eight Spudders found the bottom of the basket in a balanced offensive attack, led by Henry Hughes’ 17 points.
“He’s solid, and he does it without the bounce,” Souvenir said. “He’s able to play good in the half-court offense without dominating the basketball.”
Ridgefield, whose players were larger nearly across the board than their Wahkiakum counterparts, gradually built a lead with some crucial early offensive rebounds and second-chance points.
“We just have to sit low and have five guys go get the ball,” Souvenir said. “There were too many offensive rebounds where the ball was a 50-50 ball and we’re not battling for it. Those aren’t about somebody who’s 50 pounds heavier or five inches taller; that’s just about will.”
Souvenir said the Mules started to get better results in the rebounding battle as the night wore on, but like those stubborn numbers on the scoreboard, Wahkiakum had a hard time stacking up enough individual victories on the glass to turn the tide.
After the game, though, Souvenir had plenty of bright spots from his side’s evening spent punching up above its weight class to contemplate.
“We took that game knowing that we could learn from it,” he said. “I thought we saw a lot of positives in that game. We moved the ball a little bit better, and I thought defensively we played with a little more energy, and in the second half we did rebound better than we did in the first half.”
Wahkiakum (1-2) was set for some neutral-site action Tuesday, playing Toutle Lake at Onalaska.