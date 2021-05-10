2B Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum drops cross-classification matchup to Spudders

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum boys team had its chances, but couldn’t take advantage of quite enough late, falling to 2A Ridgefield 64-51 in a non-league, cross-classification basketball matchup.

“It felt like the whole game we were right there and we had our opportunities,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “We just could never get over the hump, and we could never get comfortable on the offensive end.”

Down by double-digits much of the game, the Mules got it down to seven late in the third quarter, but couldn’t make up enough ground. The Spudders went up by as many as 15 before a small Wahkiakum run sparked by a Jake Leitz three-point play and a Brody Carlson layup cut it to 10, but once again, the Mules had a hard time getting much closer down the stretch.

In the final four minutes, the sides settled into a pattern. When Ridgefield made a layup to go up 57-45, Carlson answered with one of his own to bring it back to a 10-point game. When Brodie Avalon corralled the ball at the top of the arc after a frantic Wahkiakum possession and took it to the hoop to trim the deficit to eight, the Spudders got it back to 10. When the Mules came up with a stop, they couldn’t cash in on the other side of the court to get it any closer.