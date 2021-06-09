2B Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum bounced in semis by Napavine

CENTRALIA – It was a game of runs in the first 2B District IV semifinal at the NW Sports Hub, and as it happened, Wahkiakum didn’t get the final jolt of momentum in a 70-61 loss to Napavine.

After the Mules jumped ahead on the back of a 7-0 run with Napavine’s Keith Olson on the bench to start the fourth, the Tigers’ big man in the middle returned and sparked the winning rally.

Olson got the ball down low and put it in to give the Tigers a 59-58 lead and force a timeout. Napavine’s next trip down the court, he got a second-chance opportunity off an offensive rebound and put it in to make it 61-58. Then, it happened again; Napavine missed a shot, Olson corralled an offensive rebound, and put it back to stretch the lead to 63-58.

“That was a big swing in the game, and we just couldn’t get it back,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “We had some good looks but couldn’t finish them.”

A Logan LaBerge 3-pointer cut the deficit back to two points, and the Mules got the ball back with a chance to tie, but couldn’t cash in, and soon the Tigers were hitting their free throws to ice the game away. And even when they missed, they were coming down with yet more offensive rebounds.

“Those are killers, when that happens,” Souvenir said.