2B Boys Basketball: Wahkiakum bounced in semis by Napavine

CENTRALIA – It was a game of runs in the first 2B District IV semifinal at the NW Sports Hub, and as it happened, Wahkiakum didn’t get the final jolt of momentum in a 70-61 loss to Napavine.
After the Mules jumped ahead on the back of a 7-0 run with Napavine’s Keith Olson on the bench to start the fourth, the Tigers’ big man in the middle returned and sparked the winning rally.
Olson got the ball down low and put it in to give the Tigers a 59-58 lead and force a timeout. Napavine’s next trip down the court, he got a second-chance opportunity off an offensive rebound and put it in to make it 61-58. Then, it happened again; Napavine missed a shot, Olson corralled an offensive rebound, and put it back to stretch the lead to 63-58.
“That was a big swing in the game, and we just couldn’t get it back,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “We had some good looks but couldn’t finish them.”
A Logan LaBerge 3-pointer cut the deficit back to two points, and the Mules got the ball back with a chance to tie, but couldn’t cash in, and soon the Tigers were hitting their free throws to ice the game away. And even when they missed, they were coming down with yet more offensive rebounds.
“Those are killers, when that happens,” Souvenir said.
Olson finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Tigers, pulling down five offensive rebounds. But he did more than just his numbers suggested. He opened up the floor for the rest of his teammates as the Mules’ zone crashed down on him every time he touched the ball in the key, and he spurred a Napavine offense that outscored Wahkiakum 36-16 in the paint.
“We don’t match up with too many guys like that,” Souvenir said. “That’s a tough matchup for us.”
The Tigers forced the game tempo to start slow down by going into the post early, jumping out to a nine-point lead midway through the first quarter, but when Olson had to take a breather, Wahkiakum came right back in his absence, finishing the period on a 7-2 run to cut it to four points on a Brodie Avalon transition layup at the buzzer.
The Mules kept the momentum going in a wild second quarter, hitting six 3-pointers to Napavine’s four to take a 35-32 lead into the break.
“We were hitting some outside shots, and we were playing with some passion and some energy,” Souvenir said.
Napavine took the lead right back with an 8-2 run to open the third quarter, but Wahkiakum started to come back again when Olson took his leave for the remainder of the period.
“When he was on the bench, we wanted to get the ball inside, we wanted to take advantage of that a little bit,” Souvenir said. “We tried a couple times when he was in the game to go small and then attack him, but we didn’t finish all that well and they did a good job to help him.”
When Olson started the fourth on the bench, the Mules’ run kept going, but when he came back, it was the end of any and all Wahkiakum momentum.
Wahkiakum's defenders in the lane had trouble all night keeping Olson away from the basket and off the glass, and on the other side of the court, the Mules could neither get it over him at the rim nor draw a whistle in the attempt.
"There were definitely some no-calls for sure," Souvenir said. "But sometimes we made it a little easy. And we know that. From game to game, our league is pretty physical, and if the refs allow a physical game, against their size, it’s going to be an advantage for them for sure."
Jake Leitz led the Mules with 22 points and 10 rebounds. LaBerge added 16, going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc, but the rest of the Wahkiakum roster went just 5-of-21 from long range.
James Grose complimented Olson from the outside for Napavine, hitting five threes and dropping in 21 points.
The loss set Wahkiakum up to face Adna in the District third-place game at the Hub on Thursday.