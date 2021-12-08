2B Boys Basketball: Turners lead Ilwaco to rout of South Bend

ILWACO — The points came in plentiful for the Ilwaco boys basketball team, which won its first dose of Pacific 2B League play of the season in convincing fashion, 81-36 over South Bend.

The Fishermen flooded the bucket early, leading 34-4 at the end of the first quarter and not letting their guests get into any sort of rhythm.

“We got into a 3/4 court press and created some turnovers for lay-ins,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said.

When it was all said and done, four Fishermen finished in double-figures. Sophomore Beckett Turner led Ilwaco with 18 points, but his older brother Jaden Turner filled out the statsheet the better, with 11 points, 10 steals, nine rebounds, and seven assists in less than three quarters of play.

“Jaden got other guys involved with drives and dished off nicely,” Enos said. “We missed at least three lay-ins that would have given him the quad.”

Kyle Morris scored 12 points, and Sam Needham added 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Ilwaco (2-0), which has eclipsed 80 points in each of its first two games, will stay home to play Raymond on Saturday.

