2B Boys Basketball: Toutle Lake survives backcountry scrap with Toledo

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks needed every good bounce they could muster on their home court Saturday as they held on for a 45-42 win over Toledo in Central 2B League boys basketball action.

Tied at 13-13 after one quarter, the game was back at a one-point margin with less than a minute left in regulation after the Riverhawks found some mojo of their own.

“They are long. They are lengthy. They defend well and they are tough kids and man, we could never get much separation,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “We had it up 40-30 and they just wouldn’t go away. Next thing you know they bank in a three-pointer and now we’ve got a one point game.”

A pair of free throws in crunch time helped the Ducks salt away the win and a game-high 22 point performance from Zach Swanson didn’t hurt, either.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the third quarter, though, with the home team eking out a 6-5 advantage in that frame.

“The third quarter was not a good offensive quarter for either team,” Swanson said. “We just went cold.”

Toledo had a handy excuse for their misfires out of the intermission since the contest in east Cowlitz County marked their first contest since Dec. 22. The loss to Toutle Lake was the Riverahawks’ first league loss of the season.

“I thought we played pretty well for being off, they’re a good team and they have a good coach,” Riverhawks coach Grady Fallon told The Chronicle. “All those little things, a missed thing here, a turnover there, a mistake, they’ll make a difference.”

Jake Cournyer led Toledo with 14 points and seven assists. Conner Olmstead added eight points in the loss. Carson Olmstead added a team-high four blocks and eight rebounds to go with five points.

“It was pretty evenly matched, but we made more mistakes than them,” Fallon told The Chronicle. “They made some free throws and big plays, and that made the difference.”

Conner Cox chipped in nine points for Toutle Lake.

“Hunter Lundquist played really well off the bench,” Swanson noted. “Noah Younker wound up with four (points) and gave us solid minutes and Kaleb Mitchem came in and grabbed some key rebounds down low.”

Toutle Lake (7-2, 3-1 league) will spend this week sightseeing in southwest Washington with three road games on the schedule. First up is a date with Napavine on Wednesday.

Toledo (9-2, 0-1 C2BL) is slated to play at Kalama on Wednesday.

