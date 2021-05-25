2B Boys Basketball: Toutle Lake sends NWC home in defeat

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team went the non-league route to start its week, welcoming Northwest Christian from the Pacific 2B League, and promptly sent their visitors home with a 68-43 loss Tuesday.

The Ducks took advantage of an early lead and got the whole flock time on the court. Ten separate Toutle Lake players made their way into the scoring column, including a couple of younger faces pulling double duty between the JV and varsity games.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that can play, and it was nice to get them in there, get them some minutes of quality time,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “I felt like every guy that went in did something for us on the positive side.”

Zach Swanson made the biggest splash in the points department, finishing with 35 to nearly match the Wolverines himself. The freshman did what he does best, getting into the lane and finishing with ruthless efficiency.

“It was a lot of drives, a lot of mid-range jumpers,” coach Swanson said.

Behind him, Connor Cox had 12 points, John Nicholson and Noah Younker both scored six, and Ryder Moss put up five.