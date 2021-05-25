2B Boys Basketball: Toutle Lake sends NWC home in defeat

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team went the non-league route to start its week, welcoming Northwest Christian from the Pacific 2B League, and promptly sent their visitors home with a 68-43 loss Tuesday.
The Ducks took advantage of an early lead and got the whole flock time on the court. Ten separate Toutle Lake players made their way into the scoring column, including a couple of younger faces pulling double duty between the JV and varsity games.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can play, and it was nice to get them in there, get them some minutes of quality time,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “I felt like every guy that went in did something for us on the positive side.”
Zach Swanson made the biggest splash in the points department, finishing with 35 to nearly match the Wolverines himself. The freshman did what he does best, getting into the lane and finishing with ruthless efficiency.
“It was a lot of drives, a lot of mid-range jumpers,” coach Swanson said.
Behind him, Connor Cox had 12 points, John Nicholson and Noah Younker both scored six, and Ryder Moss put up five.
Toutle Lake took its time to get going early, but soon hit its rhythm defensively, which led to points, and took an 11-point lead into the first break.
“About halfway through the first quarter, I felt like we gained a little control of it, did a much better job on the defensive end, and got stuff in transition from that,” coach Swanson said.
The Ducks kept the offensive momentum going with a 21-point second quarter to lead by 16 at halftime, then started the second half with another eight minutes of shutdown defense. By the time the third quarter ended, the lead was up to 25, where it would stay at the final whistle.
Toutle Lake (7-1) is set to close its week at home against Winlock on Friday.