2B Boys Basketball: Toutle Lake beats Kalama for C2BL crown

TOUTLE — The 2B District IV boys basketball tournament may not be for another few days. But with a Central 2B League title on the line, the feeling was obvious: postseason mode had come to Kalama and Toutle Lake half a week early.

“That definitely felt like a postseason game,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “We’re two high-caliber teams, so I’m pretty sure we’ll see them down the road pretty soon.”

As a sort of appetizer of what’s to come next week, the Ducks and Chinooks went at each other all night long, but come the final buzzer, it was the hosts wearing white and blue celebrating a 58-42 win to clinch their second consecutive C2BL crown.

The battle between the two top teams in the league featured a battle between two of the best players in the area, as Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson and Kalama’s Jackson Esary traded buckets for 32 minutes, matching each other nearly the whole way through.

Both finished on 26 points, with Swanson adding 15 rebounds and six assists in what’s turning into one of the best matchups the C2BL has to offer.

“He’s fast, he’s strong,” Swanson said. “Next year, he’s going to be a nightmare. I’m not looking forward to seeing him down the road.”