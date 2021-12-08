2B Boys Basketball: Toledo rolls Winlock in Battle of the Cowlitz

WINLOCK — Sometimes a little pain is just what the doctor ordered to shake off the doldrums. A wince of discomfort can summon previously slumbering adrenaline and enhance the body’s senses in a primal attempt to survive.

And on Tuesday the Toledo boys basketball team provided enough anecdotal evidence to fill a late night infomercial when they turned a 22-18 first quarter deficit into an 82-57 win over their rivals from across the freeway in Winlock.

“They came out and punched us right in the face and had us down the whole first quarter,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said.

Winlock’s punchy start was powered by Nolan Swofford, a player who had previously been missing in the Cardinals’ early efforts this season. All he did in the Battle of the Cowlitz was go off for 32 points, scoring four times as many points as the next closest Card. Payton Sickles chipped in with eight points. Both Sickles and Swofford pulled down six rebounds.

Swofford’s appearance in the lineup certainly caught Fallon off guard.

“I saw him there and he was in a hoodie and half an hour later he was in a dress shirt and then he was in a warmup before game time,” Fallon said. “He plays hard and he’s a solid player, I knew that, but I had a six-five guy on him and he just took it to him.”

At one point the Riverhawks trailed by as many as nine points, but that condition didn’t last long as the visitors found their mojo in time to take a 37-28 lead into the intermission at The Birdhouse. To get over the hump Toledo connected on 51 percent of their 57 two-point and bested Winlock by one board in the Battle of the Cowlitz’ battle for the rebounds.

Carson Olmstead led Toledo with 19 points to go with six rebounds and four assists. Jake Cournyer battled foul trouble on the evening but still managed to turn in an 18 point, six rebound and five assist performance.

With Cournyer spending extra time on the pine, Rayder Stemkoski was called on to fill those minutes, and he did not disappoint.

“He was a spark on defense and got a few steals and we capitalized on it,” Fallon said.

Rogan Stanley added 15 points in the win and Kaven Winters dropped in 11 points.

With four games in the can the Riverhawks are still trying to figure out the intricacies of their on-court identity, even if their 3-1 record has masked many of their inconsistencies.

“We’re going through some growing pains,” Fallon said. “This was a learning experience too. We’ve got a lot of young guys and I think we could win every night or we could lose every night depending on how we play.”

Toledo will play at Tacoma Baptist on Thursday.

Fighting Ducks filet Onalaska

TOUTLE — Sympathy was not on the menu out Spirit Lake Highway on Tuesday as the Fighting Ducks made mincemeat out of an Onalaska team that just recently traded in their shoulder pads and cleats for tank tops and sneakers. When the dust settled, Toutle Lake had hammered out a 77-37 win in a boys Central 2B League basketball tilt.

“I thought we played pretty well but Ony is still coming out of football, too,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

In any case, Connor Cox led Toutle Lake with 17 points and Zach Swanson netted 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the win.

“We got pretty good flow offensively and some easy transition stuff but defensively we were a lot sharper tonight than we had been the first couple of games,” Swanson said.

Hunter Lundquist and John Nicholson also reached double digit scoring for the Ducks with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

“John Nicholson had a nice night,” Swanson said. “He had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.”

With more league games that count coming up just three games into the season Swanson is excited to see what his squad can do this season.

“We’re still trying to fit pieces together but I like how hard we’ve been playing,” he said.

Toutle Lake (3-0) will play at Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday.

