2B Boys Basketball: Toledo outlasts Mount Vernon Christian

TOLEDO — Jake Cournyer continued his hot start to the season with game-high 22 points and added nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lead Toledo to a 62-55 win over Mount Vernon Christian in a non-league matchup on Saturday.

The Riverhawks lived from long range in the first half, draining 9 3-pointers in the first half to help build a 34-31 lead at the break. Cournyer knocked down four first-half 3’s while Rogan Stanley hit three in the first quarter to help get the Riverhawks rolling.

The Riverhawks iced the game in the fourth thanks to some effective free-throw shooting as they outscored the Hurricanes 16-11 to seal the seven-point win.

Stanley complemented Cournyer with 15 points of his own, while Carson Olmstead finished with nine points and led the Riverhawks with 11 rebounds.

Toledo (2-1) will be on the road at Winlock at 7 p.m., Tuesday.

