2B Boys Basketball: Toledo makes most of Saturday trip to Stevenson

STEVENSON — In a season of surreal sports, the Toledo boys basketball team had yet another entirely odd day on the court Saturday. It started bright and early; instead of getting to sleep in on the weekend, Grady Fallon’s players had to get up to be on campus for an 8:30 a.m. bus ride to get to Stevenson for a noon tip-off.
The two-hour trek took the team south to the Columbia River, then turned east and continued. Most of the way there, Fallon had the bus pull over at the Bonneville dam, where his players stepped out to see the sights and were greeted by a clear blue sky and temperature in the 70s, a far cry from the normal conditions basketball road trips take place in.
Finally, Toledo got to Stevenson at 11:15 a.m., went straight to the locker room to change, hit the gym floor for a short warm-up, and got underway.
Was Fallon nervous at all going in that his players would have trouble rubbing sleep from their eyes and stretching life into their legs after such a peculiar morning for basketball season?
Absolutely.
“You can’t just waltz into any gym and think you’re going to win, much less after a longer trip, an earlier start, a hot day out, all those other factors,” he said. “You have to try to be more focused on taking care of business.”
But take care of business Toledo did. Fallon’s boys had their fastest start of the season, and rolled on to a 52-35 victory so far from home.
From the opening jump, Toledo set the tone with two distinct patterns. On defense, the visitors completely shut their hosts down in the first quarter, only allowing two points in the first eight minutes.
“Less than 10 per quarter is our goal,” Fallon said. “They were rotating and playing aggressively.”
Toledo came close to its coach's goal throughout the day, allowing 10 points in the second and fourth quarters and 13 in the third. The team finished with a combined nine steals, led by Jake Cournyer with three.
Then on offense, Toledo spread it around all day long. Fallon’s side scored 12 points in the first quarter, on five field goals by five different players. Come the second, seven players found the bottom of the basket.
The trend continued, and after Rowdy Kirkendoll drilled a three-pointer in the fourth quarter, every single Toledo player who had made the long journey to Stevenson had also made their impression on the scoreboard.
Carlo Arceo-Hansen led Toledo with 11 points; less than half of the 25 he had against Morton-White Pass on Thursday, but leading a much more complete offensive effort.
“I don’t think he felt like he had to be the guy,” Fallon said. “He was able to drive and dish and get guys looks, run through our sets and get other guys looks.”
Cournyer ended up right behind Arceo-Hansen with 10 points, hitting two of Toledo’s seven three-pointers on the day.
Up by 10 after the first quarter, Toledo expanded its lead in the second with a 22-point effort behind dominant play on the offensive glass.
“We were getting good looks, but when they didn’t fall, we were either getting an offensive rebound and a putback or an offensive rebound and running another set,” Fallon said.
Arceo-Hansen, Carson Olmstead, and Thomas Glass all finished with six rebounds, while Fredy Fernandez added five and Kirkendoll had four.
After the final whistle sounded on the win, Fallon’s side made a quick stop to get lunch before embarking on the long drive back north. It was set to be one last ride in a long week that saw Toledo play four games in six days, and win all four to improve to 5-1 on the year.
Now the Toledo squad will get almost a week long break before returning to action, a clear demarcation between the first and second halves of a regular season unlike any other.
To be sure, the second half is set to be considerably more challenging than the first. Toledo is currently fourth in the Central 2B League standings, but has yet to play any of the three teams ahead of it. That will change after those six days off, with a home game against Adna next Friday.