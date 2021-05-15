2B Boys Basketball: Toledo makes most of Saturday trip to Stevenson

STEVENSON — In a season of surreal sports, the Toledo boys basketball team had yet another entirely odd day on the court Saturday. It started bright and early; instead of getting to sleep in on the weekend, Grady Fallon’s players had to get up to be on campus for an 8:30 a.m. bus ride to get to Stevenson for a noon tip-off.

The two-hour trek took the team south to the Columbia River, then turned east and continued. Most of the way there, Fallon had the bus pull over at the Bonneville dam, where his players stepped out to see the sights and were greeted by a clear blue sky and temperature in the 70s, a far cry from the normal conditions basketball road trips take place in.

Finally, Toledo got to Stevenson at 11:15 a.m., went straight to the locker room to change, hit the gym floor for a short warm-up, and got underway.

Was Fallon nervous at all going in that his players would have trouble rubbing sleep from their eyes and stretching life into their legs after such a peculiar morning for basketball season?

Absolutely.

“You can’t just waltz into any gym and think you’re going to win, much less after a longer trip, an earlier start, a hot day out, all those other factors,” he said. “You have to try to be more focused on taking care of business.”