2B Boys Basketball: Toledo can’t contain Napavine

TOLEDO — The Toledo boys basketball team had a tough time hanging with Napavine down low, falling 64-47 to open up its last week of regular-season Central 2B League play.
After starting its season out 7-1, Toledo is two-thirds of the way through a gauntlet to end its slate, with two losses now against top-four teams in the C2BL and a date with league-leading Toutle Lake on the schedule for Wednesday.
“I knew this ahead of time,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “The way our schedule fell, we had a tough last few games.”
Monday evening, the tough part came from Napavine junior Keith Olson. The 6-foot, 6-inch, 285-pound big man put in at least three buckets in every quarter, finishing on a game-high 25 points.
“He’s just a beast, and we knew it,” Fallon said. “He’s gotten better every year, and he’s only a junior.”
Next to him in the post, Cade Evander added 10 for the Tigers’ frontcourt, while Carson Olstead and Carson Gould had their hands full for Toledo trying to stop them.
“(Olmstead) has been pretty steady for us,” Fallon said. “He didn’t play any varsity last year either, and Gould played just a little bit. We’re still going through the growing pains. But for not playing last year and not getting a summer league, he’s getting better too.”
Olmstead finished with six rebounds — three on offense and three on defense — to lead Toledo, while scoring six points. Gould scored seven.
Carlo-Arceo Hansen led the hosts with 13 points, including cashing in six of their eight in the first quarter. But he was the only Toledo player to finish in double-figures.
“Carlo, he’s a first-team caliber guy, and we’ve got to find a way to help him. I’ve got great kids, they work their butts off, and there’s no quit in them,” Fallon said. “But the shots just aren’t falling right now. I think everybody’s a little frustrated in their performance, and how things are going.”
As the buzzer sounded on the first quarter, Napavine was doubling Toledo up, 16-8. The lead only grew with the Tigers putting up 17 more in the second quarter — 14 coming from Olson and Evander.
Toledo started to get a little bit more on offense, but couldn’t ever string enough together to outscore Napavine in a quarter, let alone stage a comeback.
“We didn’t make shots,” Fallon said. “And then as the game progressed, they kind of tightened up their defense and made it even harder for us.”
Toledo (7-3) is scheduled to host Toutle Lake at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.