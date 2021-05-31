2B Boys Basketball: Toledo can’t contain Napavine

Olmstead finished with six rebounds — three on offense and three on defense — to lead Toledo, while scoring six points. Gould scored seven.

Carlo-Arceo Hansen led the hosts with 13 points, including cashing in six of their eight in the first quarter. But he was the only Toledo player to finish in double-figures.

“Carlo, he’s a first-team caliber guy, and we’ve got to find a way to help him. I’ve got great kids, they work their butts off, and there’s no quit in them,” Fallon said. “But the shots just aren’t falling right now. I think everybody’s a little frustrated in their performance, and how things are going.”

As the buzzer sounded on the first quarter, Napavine was doubling Toledo up, 16-8. The lead only grew with the Tigers putting up 17 more in the second quarter — 14 coming from Olson and Evander.

Toledo started to get a little bit more on offense, but couldn’t ever string enough together to outscore Napavine in a quarter, let alone stage a comeback.

“We didn’t make shots,” Fallon said. “And then as the game progressed, they kind of tightened up their defense and made it even harder for us.”

Toledo (7-3) is scheduled to host Toutle Lake at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.