2B Boys Basketball: Toledo blows out Winlock in Battle of the Cowlitz

TOLEDO — Carson Olmstead and Jake Cournyer combined for 31 points on Saturday as Toledo trounced Winlock 68-37 in Central 2B League play on Saturday.

Consistency defined the Riverhawks on offense as Toledo scored exactly 17 points in all four quarters on the way to picking up the Battle of the Cowlitz win.

On defense, the Riverhawks held Winlock to just five points in the first quarter and only 13 at halftime as Toledo took the suspense out of the game early.

Olmstead led the Riverhawks with a game-high 16 points and led the effort on the glass with nine rebounds. Cournyer finished with 15 points of his own to go with three assists and swiped the ball away from the Cardinals six times for steals.

Kaven Winters had the ball moving around the floor for Toledo and finished with eight assists on the game.

Only four Cardinals registered a bucket in Saturday’s contest. Nolan Swofford led the way with 12 points while Payton Sickles and Caleb Richendollar each tallied 11.

Toledo (11-3) is on the road Wednesday against Rainier (Wash.).

Winlock (0-12) was set to take on Willapa Valley on Monday at Lower Columbia College as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Tribute.

