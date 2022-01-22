2B Boys Basketball: Swanson hits 1,000 but TL falls to MWP

TOUTLE — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team had three good quarters but faded away late, giving up a slim lead in the fourth quarter in a 62-51 loss to Morton-White Pass on Saturday, but still had a highlight on the day.

Zach Swanson, who led all scorers on the day with 24 points, hit the 1,000-point mark in his young career, which still has a ways to go.

The sophomore star, who began shining for the Ducks as an eighth grader, has still only played one regular-length season. After his middle school year, Swanson’s freshman campaign in the spring was limited to just 13 games, and so far, TL has played just 13 games this season.

“What he’s done so far is pretty unbelievable,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “He’s got good teammates that find him too; it’s not just him.”

But after he hit the mark Saturday, the younger Swanson ended up in foul trouble, and despite leading Toutle Lake to a 31-27 halftime lead and keeping the advantage at two points three quarters in, had to sit for much of the fourth. The visiting Timberwolves, led by big man Josh Salguero, took advantage, ending the game on a 22-8 run to steal the win.

“We played well the first half, but we got in a little foul trouble at the start of the fourth, and we could never crawl completely back in it when we were down,” Eric Swanson said.

Jacob Nicholson added 11 points for Toutle Lake, while Connor Cox had 10.

Toutle Lake (8-5, 2-4 C2BL) is set to open the penultimate week of its regular season on the road at Onalaska on Wednesday.

