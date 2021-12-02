 Skip to main content
2B Boys Basketball

2B Boys Basketball: Swanson drops 36, Ducks open with win over Wildcats

Toutle Lake Stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

LA CENTER — The Toutle Lake boys basketball team got its 2021-22 campaign started with a cross-classification matchup, and punched up to a 62-52 win over 1A La Center on Thursday.

“We hung tough,” coach Eric Swanson said. “For the first game, I was pleased with how all the guys played.”

Sophomore Zach Swanson picked up right where he left off last season, scoring over half of his side’s points with a 36-point performance.

“He had a big game offensively,” Eric Swanson said. “Both inside and outside stuff, and he made a bunch of free throws too.”

After playing the Wildcats even in the first quarter, the Ducks made their first run in the second, pushing ahead to go into halftime up 29-21.

“We changed defenses up a little bit and clicked,” Eric Swanson said. “And we took good care of the ball.”

La Center came back to close the gap early in the third, but Toutle Lake ended the quarter hot to get its lead back to seven points, and extended it to the final 10-point cushion in the fourth.

Toutle Lake (1-0) was set to play its second 1A opponent in as many days Friday, hosting Montesano. After that, the Ducks will enter Central 2B play with a home matchup against Onalaska next Tuesday.

