2B Boys Basketball

2B Boys Basketball: Strong start boosts Pe Ell over Winlock

Basketball stock

Basketballs sit in a box next to a high school court in The Daily News coverage area. "Winter" sports seasons are set to run through June in Washington.

 Jordan Nailon

WINLOCK — The Winlock boys basketball team suffered a season-opening loss at the hands of Pe Ell on Tuesday night as the Trojans rode a fast start to a 47-35 win over the Cardinals.

The first quarter made the difference as the Trojans doubled up the Cardinals and outscored them 18-9. After settling in, the Cardinals played the Trojans tight the remainder of the game, matching their six second quarter points and outscoring them 11-9 in the third.

The Trojans closed the door on any comeback attempt in the fourth, outscoring the Cardinals 14-9 to cap the game.

Aaiden Lee caused problems for the Cardinals all night, leading all scorers with 23 points.

Cole Fray-Parmantier finished with 11 points to lead the Cardinals and Payton Sickles finished with 10. Chase Scofield added seven points for the Cardinals and Isaac Ramirez scored five.

Winlock (0-1) turned around to play up a classification against 1A Castle Rock at home on Wednesday.

