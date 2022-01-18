2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Wahkiakum starts strong, dominates Winlock

WINLOCK — Tuesday night’s matchup between Central 2B League foes Winlock and Wahkiakum wasn’t in doubt for very long. The Mules erupted for 32 first quarter points and downed the Cardinals 80-21.

The hot start was fueled by the Mules’ zone breaker, and particularly by Kyler Sause’s vision from the top of the key.

“They were playing a zone and we got the ball inside to the elbow and then Kyler did a good job of seeing the floor from there and we were able to get some easy buckets inside,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said.

Sause finished with a team-high six assists to go along with his eight points.

The Mules defense was also operating effectively against the Cardinals who were again without their go-to scorer, Nolan Swofford, for the second game in a row. Wahkiakum never allowed Winlock a double-digit scoring quarter, holding them to four points in the first and third, six in the second and seven in the fourth.

The Mules defense forced numerous turnovers, which they flipped into easy buckets on the other side of the floor. Payton Sickles led Winlock in scoring with just six points.

Brodie Avalon led all scorers with 17 points and Dominic Curl added 16 on an efficient night, shooting 7-for-10 from the field. Josh Johnson and Zakk Carlson were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Tanner Collupy and Brayden Avalon both snatched a team-high five rebounds in the big win for the Mules.

“Overall it was a good game, everybody got to play, everybody scored,” Souvenir said. “We had a little fun and also got a little rest in preparation for a tough one tomorrow.”

Wahkiakum (8-4) has an important C2BL showdown on the road at Kalama Wednesday.

Winlock (0-14) will continue its search for its elusive first win, but the road doesn’t get much easier as the Cardinals host Adna on Wednesday.

Ilwaco outshoots Seagulls on ‘weird’ night

RAYMOND — Coming off its first loss of the season on a short turnaround, the Ilwaco boys basketball team didn’t exactly go straight back to its usual dominance, but got the job done in a 75-71 win over Raymond in Pacific 2B League play.

“(There were) no fans because of COVID protocols,” Ilwaco coach Bob Enos said. “Weird atmosphere all night.”

That atmosphere may well have had something to do with the final result, a much different one than the Fishermens’ 34-point blowout of the Seagulls when the two teams met up at Ilwaco in December.

Ilwaco led 22-13 after a quarter of play, and that nine-point margin held through a 38-29 halftime tally and a 59-51 score at the end of the third. But Raymond, sparked by star scorer Tre Seydel, refused to back down on its home gym and made one last run at it with a 21-point fourth quarter.

Beckett Turner led the Fishermen with a 28-point, 10-rebound double-double, and also tacked on five steals to his stat line. Jaden Turner added 15 points and seven assists, and Kyle Morris scored 13.

Sam Glenn came close to a double-double of his own with nine points and nine boards, while Alex West had eight points and seven helpers.

Seydel led all scorers with 35 points for the Seagulls.

Ilwaco (11-1) will return home to host Forks on Thursday.

