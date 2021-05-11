2B Boys Basketball roundup: Wahkiakum jumps out early, beats Toutle Lake

ONALASKA — The Wahkiakum boys basketball team returned to 2B play with a win, taking down Toutle Lake 60-53 in a neutral-site Central 2B League battle at Onalaska.
“I thought we executed well when it was crunch time down the stretch,” Wahkiakum coach Todd Souvenir said. “I thought we did a lot of good things. It was a good win.”
Before the game went down to the stretch, the Mules set the tone right off the bat, draining three 3-pointers to take a 9-0 lead in the blink of an eye and force a Toutle Lake timeout.
Wahkiakum kept up its hot shooting early, with Brodie Avalon kick-starting a 20-point effort from long range as the Mules went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter.
“Once he gets his confidence and he sees the ball go through the hole, he can definitely light it up,” Souvenir said. “That was good to see.”
But just as the Mules lived by the three in a 22-point first period, they died by it a bit in the second, going 0-for-6 from distance as a team. Meanwhile, the Ducks got their feet under them, and by halftime the deficit was just three points in Wahkiakum’s favor.
“We settled down, got back in it defensively, started coming up with those 50-50 balls and get some things to drop inside,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson.
Come the second half, Souvenir’s Mules started to change up the strategy a bit from focusing so much on the perimeter shots. After Toutle Lake closed the gap to 33-30 midway through the third quarter, Wahkiakum pushed it back to seven points going to the fourth, and then put the game in the hands of Jake Leitz to seal it up.
The senior delivered, putting up 10 of his game-high 21 points in the final eight minutes. He also added a team-high 14 rebounds for the double-double.
“At the end of the game, we definitely thought he had a mismatch,” Souvenir said. “They did a good job on him most of the game and made things hard, but in the fourth quarter we had a couple opportunities where we got to him off the elbow and he was able to finish, and he also had a couple mid-range buckets that were important in that run.”
Logan LaBerge pitched in 14 points for Wahkiakum, including going 4-for-6 on three-pointers. Working his way back into the rotation from an injury suffered during baseball season, Dominic Curl scored the remaining five points for the Mules.
With Wahkiakum running a box-and-one defense and dedicating Brody Carlson to Zach Swanson all night long, the Mules eased off of Connor Cox, who ended up leading the Ducks with 20 points. Swanson still got his, though, racking up a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. Ryder Moss added nine points, letting it fly from beyond the arc, and grabbed six rebounds.
As a team, Toutle Lake left eight points at the line, going 5-for-13 on free throws, while the Mules were able to seal the game up from the charity stripe late.
“That’s not going to get it done,” Swanson said.
Toutle Lake (2-1) is scheduled to play at Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday, while Wahkiakum (2-2) is due to host Kalama.
Winlock shuts down Stevenson in win
WINLOCK — The Winlock boys basketball team made a victorious return to Central 2B League play after a brief non-league hiatus, downing Stevenson 50-40 behind a balanced offense and a defensive effort that held its guests below 10 points in the first, second, and fourth quarters.
“I think any team wants to keep their opponents in the single-digits, and we did that three out of the four quarters, so we’ll take it,” Winlock coach Nick Bamer said.
The lone exception to the shutdown defensive performance for the Cardinals came midway through the third quarter, when Stevenson freshman Kacen Bach cashed in a flurry of three-pointers, cutting the Winlock lead to just five points heading to the fourth quarter.
As soon as Bach’s onslaught began, though, the Cardinals were able to halt it, and limited his teammates the whole way through. The Stevenson freshman, who led all scorers with 14 points, had a hard time managing much of anything the rest of the way, and only three other Bulldogs found the bottom of the net more than once the whole game.
“We mixed defenses up a little bit more, and we had a few colorful conversations about who was making shots and who could potentially hurt us,” Bamer said. “They did a better job of recognizing that in the last two minutes of the third quarter and the fourth quarter.”
Offensively, senior Landon Tiemens and junior Nolan Swofford both had 13 points to lead the Cardinals, and senior Joe Welch was right behind at 11. Aiden Freitas scored seven points to help with the balanced scoresheet, and broke double-digits in rebounds.
“Anytime you can get three or four kids scoring pretty evenly and flirting with double-figures, you really do like it,” Bamer said. “Our bugaboo so far has been that we’re just a little bit off on all our long shots, but we had a few fall today.”
Winlock (3-1) will get the rest of the week off to prepare for a C2BL road showdown in Cathlamet against Wahkiakum.
Big fourth quarter pushes Toledo Past Onalaska
TOLEDO – A 27-point fourth quarter lifted Toledo over Onalaska in a 59-50 comeback win on Tuesday.
Toledo started off slow, but was able to remain within two points of the Loggers by the end of the first.
The Loggers added distance in the second quarter as they outscored Toledo 13-7 and took a 24-16 lead at halftime.
The Toledo offense picked up in the third quarter. Fredy Fernandez hit two shots from 3-point land to help get the team going, but Toledo still trailed 38-32 entering the fourth.
Toledo exploded in the fourth quarter with four three pointers, another two from Fernandez, helping spark the offensive onslaught to take the lead and separate from the Loggers.
Toledo also got aggressive on offense to draw fouls. Toledo shot 12 free throws in the final period and made nine of them to help put them on top.
Fernandez led Toledo with 17 points, 12 of which came on 3’s. Carlo Arceo-Hansen added ten points and Jesse Towns added nine. Jake Cournyer served as the facilitator for Toledo with a team-high four assists.
Danny Dalsted led the Loggers’ charge with 14 points. Mason Wery added 10 for Onalaska and Alex Pannkuk scored nine.
Toledo (3-1) matches up with Morton/White Pass at 7 p.m., Thursday, in Randle for their next game.