2B Boys Basketball roundup: Wahkiakum jumps out early, beats Toutle Lake

Come the second half, Souvenir’s Mules started to change up the strategy a bit from focusing so much on the perimeter shots. After Toutle Lake closed the gap to 33-30 midway through the third quarter, Wahkiakum pushed it back to seven points going to the fourth, and then put the game in the hands of Jake Leitz to seal it up.

The senior delivered, putting up 10 of his game-high 21 points in the final eight minutes. He also added a team-high 14 rebounds for the double-double.

“At the end of the game, we definitely thought he had a mismatch,” Souvenir said. “They did a good job on him most of the game and made things hard, but in the fourth quarter we had a couple opportunities where we got to him off the elbow and he was able to finish, and he also had a couple mid-range buckets that were important in that run.”

Logan LaBerge pitched in 14 points for Wahkiakum, including going 4-for-6 on three-pointers. Working his way back into the rotation from an injury suffered during baseball season, Dominic Curl scored the remaining five points for the Mules.