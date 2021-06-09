2B Boys Basketball roundup: Wahkiakum gest hot downtown, kicks Toledo out of playoffs

CATHLAMET — Toledo found out what happens when standing timber meets a buzzsaw, Tuesday, as the hometown Mules put on a shooting display that scorched the nets and sent the visitor’s home with a 82-53 season-ending loss in the 2B District IV boys basketball quarterfinals.
“At the end of the first quarter I said, ‘You’re on pace to give up 100.’ And then at half time I said, ‘You’re on pace to give up 115,’” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “We had 30 at the half and that’s pretty good for us. We just couldn’t keep up.”
Indeed, Wahkiakum was in an unshakable groove on their home court. The Mules put up 27 points in the first quarter and then backed that up with a 30 point effort heading into the intermission.
“Their girls played at home, too. All the energy was there. They had a student section and it was just their night,” Fallon said.
Jake Leitz led the way with a game-high 23 points and Brodie Avalon played a strong second fiddle with 22 points in the win.
“They made 11 threes in the first half. By my count, they only missed three or four attempts the entire half,” noted Fallon. “With a big guy like Leitz and guys who can shoot around him, they’re tough.”
Carlo Arce-Hansen did all he could to keep Toledo in the game with 14 points and five assists. He also tied with Jake Cournyer for a team-high in rebounds with five, while Cournyer added 11 points and a team-high six steals. Carson Gould was Toledo’s second leading scorer with 13 points.
After the final horn sounded, Fallon was tasked with putting the loss in perspective for a team that had hopes of reaching the District championship game during a season without a State tournament.
“I told them it’s the worst day of the year every year, when basketball is over,” Fallon said. “Basketball is something that most kids play their whole lives and most kids don’t get to go on and play in college and it sucks. There’s nothing you can say to them to make them feel better.”
Toledo will graduate six seniors later this week, which leaves the door wide open for what next year’s team might look like. Those seniors include Arceo-Hansen, Ryan Bloomstrom, Jesse Towns, Rowdy Kirkendoll and Fredy Fernandez.
“I had a good group of kids,” Fallon said. “I just feel bad that we couldn’t do more.”
Wahkiakum advanced to play Napavine in the District semifinals at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, at The HUB in Centralia.
Resurgent Pirates fleece Ducks in quarterfinals
TOUTLE — Nobody knew if Adna was any good.
Sure, they entered Tuesday’s contest against Toutle Lake with an undefeated record but they also missed half of the season due to COVID-19 quarantine protocols. After eliminating the the top seeded Fighting Ducks with a 54-46 victory in the 2B District IV boys basketball playoffs the verdict is in; the Pirates are for real.
“We got bounced,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “They just kind of took us off the dribbles and got deep into the lane and converted.”
Although the Ducks won the small battles — they grabbed 28 rebounds compared to Adna’s 16 and knocked down 75 percent of their free throws compared to Adna’ 44 percent mark — the Pirates were able to lock down the win by cashing 47 percent of their field goal attempts. That attack mode left the Pirates with a 21-19 lead at the intermission and left the home team wondering who to check.
“We just couldn't get the ball stopped,” Swanson said. “The problem is if you help on them they’ve got such good shooters that you have to pick your poison.”
Eli Smith led Adna with a team-high 16 points. Chase Collins added 13 points and Zach Berg added a dozen more in the win.
A 17 point third quarter helped Toutle Lake tie the game up heading into the fourth quarter. Zach Swanson scored a game-high 23 points but no other Ducks managed to notch double digits. John Nicholson provided the bulk of the back up with nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.
But the Ducks couldn’t keep up in the final period as Adna went off for 18 points to seal their place in the District semifinals.
“I can’t fault the effort at all. We just didn’t execute as well as we wanted defensively,” coach Swanson said. “We saw them early and then we saw them against Winlock and we knew that they were athletic. They are going to be a problem for people the rest of the way.”
Ryder Moss added three points and two steals for Toutle Lake while Taylor Lundquist added six points and a team-high four assists.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the seniors that we lost,” Swanson said. “The younger guys are going to have to fill some shoes.”
Adna was set to play Kalama at the HUB in Centralia at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a spot in the District title game.