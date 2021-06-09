2B Boys Basketball roundup: Wahkiakum gest hot downtown, kicks Toledo out of playoffs

“We got bounced,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “They just kind of took us off the dribbles and got deep into the lane and converted.”

Although the Ducks won the small battles — they grabbed 28 rebounds compared to Adna’s 16 and knocked down 75 percent of their free throws compared to Adna’ 44 percent mark — the Pirates were able to lock down the win by cashing 47 percent of their field goal attempts. That attack mode left the Pirates with a 21-19 lead at the intermission and left the home team wondering who to check.

“We just couldn't get the ball stopped,” Swanson said. “The problem is if you help on them they’ve got such good shooters that you have to pick your poison.”

Eli Smith led Adna with a team-high 16 points. Chase Collins added 13 points and Zach Berg added a dozen more in the win.

A 17 point third quarter helped Toutle Lake tie the game up heading into the fourth quarter. Zach Swanson scored a game-high 23 points but no other Ducks managed to notch double digits. John Nicholson provided the bulk of the back up with nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

But the Ducks couldn’t keep up in the final period as Adna went off for 18 points to seal their place in the District semifinals.