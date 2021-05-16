2B Boys Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake takes down Onalaska

ONALASKA — Toutle Lake boys basketball capped its week off with a high-scoring Central 2B League win, taking down Onalaska 71-56 behind a hot start and a huge night from its freshman leader.

Zach Swanson paced the Fighting Ducks with 36 points, a new high on the season. When he wasn’t scoring, the freshman was setting up his teammates for points of their own, finishing with a team-high six assists.

“He had a nice offensive game,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson. “He took good shots, didn’t try to force too much. He took what they gave him.”

Meanwhile, Swanson's teammates also came out hot, putting up 27 points in the opening quarter to lead by 15 after the opening period, despite three three-pointers by Onalaska’s Danny Dalsted.

“The first quarter we just really played well offensively,” coach Swanson said. “We came out and shot the ball very well from inside and outside, got into a nice flow offensively in the first quarter.”

Connor Cox added 11 points for the Ducks, and John Nicholson scored nine. Ryder Moss led the way on the glass with nine rebounds to go along with four points.