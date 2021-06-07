2B Boys Basketball roundup: Toutle Lake grinds out first-round win

TOUTLE — There was no easy rolling for the No. 1 seed in the 2B District IV tournament, but Toutle Lake did enough to advance, opening its postseason with a 66-53 win over Stevenson on Monday.

The Ducks came into the playoffs on the heels of a decisive win over Kalama to clinch their second straight Central 2B League championship. The Bulldogs were the cellar-dwellers in the C2BL with an 0-10 record. But Monday, none of that really mattered.

“This was a wake-up call, absolutely,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “Fortunately, we came out of it on the right end. But it will be a real good wake-up call, that’s for sure.”

Toutle Lake started off on the dominant foot that would maybe have been expected, holding Stevenson to just nine points and dropping 23 to take a 14-point lead after eight minutes of play.

But the Ducks missed six free throws in the opening quarter, and Swanson said there were other cracks starting to show.

“I thought offensively, we got off to a decent start in the first quarter, but we missed some easy, point-blank shots, and we missed too many free throws,” he said. “We had the chance to have a huge first quarter, and missed some easy opportunities.”