2B Boys Basketball roundup: Toutle Lake grinds out first-round win

TOUTLE — There was no easy rolling for the No. 1 seed in the 2B District IV tournament, but Toutle Lake did enough to advance, opening its postseason with a 66-53 win over Stevenson on Monday.
The Ducks came into the playoffs on the heels of a decisive win over Kalama to clinch their second straight Central 2B League championship. The Bulldogs were the cellar-dwellers in the C2BL with an 0-10 record. But Monday, none of that really mattered.
“This was a wake-up call, absolutely,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said. “Fortunately, we came out of it on the right end. But it will be a real good wake-up call, that’s for sure.”
Toutle Lake started off on the dominant foot that would maybe have been expected, holding Stevenson to just nine points and dropping 23 to take a 14-point lead after eight minutes of play.
But the Ducks missed six free throws in the opening quarter, and Swanson said there were other cracks starting to show.
“I thought offensively, we got off to a decent start in the first quarter, but we missed some easy, point-blank shots, and we missed too many free throws,” he said. “We had the chance to have a huge first quarter, and missed some easy opportunities.”
Then in the second, the switch flipped completely.
“They started hitting some threes, and they started believing,” Swanson said.
The Bulldogs put up 19 points in the second quarter and limited the Ducks to just eight, turning what had been a leisurely walk in the first eight minutes into a three-point grinder at halftime.
From there, the Ducks tried their best to shake their guests, but couldn’t quite do it until the final buzzer. Stevenson’s offense stayed hot in the third quarter, but Toutle Lake’s revved back up to full speed, before the scoring shut back down in the fourth as the Ducks saw it out.
Zach Swanson scored 26 points to lead the field, and came a rebound away from a double-double with nine boards.
Connor Cox added 17 points for the Ducks, and Taylor Lundquist had eight. Ryder Moss put in five points, but filled out the rest of the statsheet with six steals and five assists.
Toutle Lake was scheduled to host the winner of the first-round matchup between Adna and Raymond on Tuesday.
Toledo leaves little doubt against NWC
LACEY — Two weeks ago, the Toledo boys basketball team needed overtime to grind out a two-point win over Northwest Christian. Monday, the boys in red, white, and black made it a whole lot less close, downing the Wolverines 63-49 to move on in the 2B District IV tournament.
“We kind of had a little more strategy and a focus to our gameplan, and the guys did it,” Toledo coach Grady Fallon said. “They played hard, they forced turnovers, and they held their best player to six points.”
The aforementioned Wolverine was Landon Koukal, who torched Toledo with 20 points back on May 21, including draining five 3-pointers. Monday, he was stuck on six, and didn’t find the bottom of the basket in the first or fourth quarters.
“They were kind of frustrated, I think, and got into foul trouble, which frustrated them more,” Fallon said.
On the Toledo side of the court, it all went through Carlo Arceo-Hansen. The senior nearly logged a triple double, but instead settled for a 29-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist, and five-steal effort.
“You can be a scorer, but to be a passer and a scorer is pretty good,” Fallon said. He was doing what he does, getting to the hole, but he was also dishing, and the supporting crew was knocking down shots. That’s why his assists were so high.”
That supporting crew included Jake Cournyer, who knocked down three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, Ryan Bloomstrom, who added seven, and Carson Gould, Fredy Fernandez, and Rogan Stanley, who all scored six.
Fernandez led Toledo with 11 rebounds — including six on the offensive end — and thieved four steals.
Toledo took a five-point lead into the second quarter, then spread the wealth out with six players finding the cup to drop a combined 21 points in the period.
“It’s like magic,” Fallon said. “You do the little things better, and you score more.”
The scoring slowed down a bit in the second half, but Toledo made sure it did for NWC as well to hold onto the double-digit lead.
“It was a good team effort, a good group effort,” Fallon said. “Everybody did their part in our gameplan.”
Toledo (8-4) was slated to move on to face Wahkiakum in Cathlamet on Tuesday.